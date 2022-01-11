Everton remain interested in Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who is conflicting his current club’s transfer plans, according to reports.

Golovin rose to prominence at the 2018 World Cup, when he helped Russia reach the quarter-finals. He earned a move to Monaco off the back of it, snubbing Chelsea in the process. But there may yet be a chance for the former CSKA Moscow man to end up in the Premier League.

Reports late in 2021 indicated that Golovin features on Everton’s shortlist of January targets. They have started the winter window productively with the arrivals of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson. Yet there may be more on the agenda.

Rafael Benitez needs further reinforcements to prevent an alarming slide down the table continuing. As such, a deal for Golovin remains of interest.

According to Championat, Everton are keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old, who is mutually an admirer of Benitez.

Therefore, all the ingredients are there for a transfer to happen – apart from anything from Monaco’s side.

The Ligue 1 outfit want to keep Golovin and value him upwards of €40m (£33.35m). In their best-case scenario, they could even command €50m (£41.69m) for his signature.

But Golovin is not happy with their stance. He feels he has finished with his time in Monaco and is ready for the next step in his career.

Before he can take it, though, he must wait for Everton to make an official offer to Monaco.

West Ham pose threat for Golovin

And they are not his only admirers, with the report also confirming West Ham are in the hunt for the attacking midfielder.

After missing out on the permanent signature of loanee Jesse Lingard last year, the Hammers are still hoping to find someone to fill the void. Nikola Vlasic, who effectively replaced Golovin at CSKA in 2018, joined in the summer but is yet to hit the heights.

Another arrival may be beneficial as West Ham make a push for the European places again.

Therefore, they have their eyes on Golovin again, who is a long-term target from last year too. But they are in a battle with Everton, and either would still have to convince Monaco.

Everton to sanction midfielder exit

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder Allan is reportedly of interest to Lazio, as former boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with the Brazilian.

Allan had a decent first season with Everton in 2020/21. While he struggled with injuries, he played more than half of the Toffees’ league games, helping them to a 10th place finish.

What’s more, the Brazilian has missed just two league games this season. He has picked up two assists in the Premier League this term.

From the outside, Allan looks an important member of Everton’s squad. However, he is reportedly going to be allowed to leave the club in January.

That is according to Il Mattino, who claim Everton are willing to let him go on a six-month loan.

That report states that Allan’s former Napoli boss, Sarri, wants to reunite with him. What’s more, Sarri has reportedly ‘spoken with Allan’ in order to convince him to join Lazio.

The midfielder has made more appearances under Sarri than he has under any other manager. Indeed, he may well want to reconnect with his former boss, after their successful period together at Napoli, when they twice finished second in Serie A.

