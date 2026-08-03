Everton are confident of completing a deal for Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston, with the player himself eager to make the step up to the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the Merseyside club believe an agreement can be reached in the region of £12million.

The fee could ultimately climb as high as £15million once performance-related add-ons are factored into the equation – a structure that is said to appeal to both parties.

Johnston has established himself as a reliable presence in Celtic’s back line over recent seasons, contributing solid defensive displays and occasional attacking threat from deeper positions.

He did miss a big chunk of the 2025/26 campaign due to a hamstring injury, but Johnston recovered in time for the World Cup, where he impressed in his five appearances for Canada.

The opportunity to test himself regularly in the intensity and quality of England’s top flight is viewed as too good an opportunity to turn down.

Those close to the situation state that the defender has already given positive signals to Everton’s recruitment staff and is prepared to push for the move should terms be finalised.

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David Moyes is very keen on Johnston, and is a huge fan of his energy, aggression and intensity.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has already confirmed that he has spoken with Moyes about a potential transfer.

For Everton, the pursuit forms part of a wider effort to reinforce their defensive ranks ahead of what promises to be another demanding Premier League campaign.

A new right-back has been a priority for the Toffees all summer.

Johnston’s arrival would allow Jake O’Brien – who has been Moyes’ main man in the position – to play in his more natural centre-back role.

Nathan Patterson could also leave Everton should Johnston be brought in.

Everton’s hierarchy view Johnson as a player capable of providing immediate competition and depth, while also representing a relatively measured financial outlay compared with some of the more inflated valuations circulating in the market.

Celtic, for their part, are expected to drive a hard bargain. They are in a strong negotiating position, given Johnston is contracted until 2029.

The Scottish champions are under no immediate pressure to sell a key squad member, yet the prospect of securing a significant transfer fee that could be reinvested in their own squad building may prove persuasive.

Talks remain in a positive position, with Everton hopeful of progressing matters swiftly.

Should the deal come to fruition, Johnston would become the latest in a lengthening list of players to trade Scottish football for the Premier League, drawn by the greater visibility, higher wages and elevated competitive challenge on offer south of the border.

Both clubs continue to work towards a resolution that satisfies and helps them with their own goals in the market.

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