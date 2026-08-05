Everton pushing hard to sign Celtic star David Moyes loves but talks are dragging on

Everton are pressing ahead with negotiations for Celtic defender Alistiar Johnston, though TEAMtalk sources close to the discussions insist there is still significant work to do before any transfer can be considered done.

The Toffees remain keen on the 27-year-old, while Johnston himself is understood to favour a move to the club, yet both sides have so far failed to bridge the gap on the financial package.

Celtic are holding firm on their valuation, seeking a package in the region of £15million all-in. Everton are yet to show a willingness to match that figure, leaving the talks in a holding pattern.

The Scottish champions are determined to extract maximum value for a player who has become an important part of their squad, and they are prepared to wait rather than settle for a lower offer.

Despite the unresolved fee, the personal side of any potential deal is not expected to present difficulties.

Johnston is believed to be fully supportive of the switch and ready to finalise terms with Everton once the clubs reach agreement.

David Moyes’ side, for their part, view the defender as a strong addition to their ranks and are continuing to explore ways of making the numbers work.

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Everton, Celtic talks for right-back deal dragging on

The ongoing dialogue between Everton and Celtic underlines the mutual interest that exists, yet also highlights the distance that remains.

We have reported all summer that a new right-back is one of Everton’s priorities and they have settled on Johnston as their leading target.

TEAMtalk noted on Monday that Moyes is a big admirer of the Canadian international; a huge fan of his energy, aggression and intensity.

However, Celtic are under no immediate pressure to sell and will only sanction a departure that meets their asking price, with the full-back’s contract running until 2029.

With no breakthrough in recent days, the situation is still fluid and could yet require further movement from one side or the other.

Everton also have alternatives should a deal not go through, such as RB Leipzig’s Ridle Baku, though sources indicate Johnston is the far more likely addition at this stage.

For now, the focus remains on bridging the valuation gap. Should Everton improve their offer sufficiently, the path to a completed transfer would appear relatively straightforward, given the player’s willingness and the absence of complications over personal terms.

Until then, both clubs continue to negotiate.