Things are going from bad to worse for Everton boss Rafa Benitez as Roma are reportedly hoping to sign one of his players.

The Toffees began the campaign brightly, picking up 10 points from their first four Premier League matches. But Everton have since slipped down the table with some disappointing defeats.

Watford put five past them at Goodison Park, while their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Impressive youngster Conor Gallagher put the Eagles in front. James Tomkins then gave Patrick Vieira’s side a two-goal cushion.

Benitez favourite Salomon Rondon pulled one back for Everton, but a late Gallagher screamer ensured Palace gained all three points.

There was also controversy in the Everton camp when Benitez brought on Rondon for Richarlison. The Brazil international was left angry by the decision, waving his arms in the air. The travelling supporters also made their feelings known by booing Benitez.

Reports suggest the Merseyside club are looking at managerial replacements. Derby boss Wayne Rooney is one option.

To make things worse, central midfielder Allan could leave Everton in 2022. Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, write that Jose Mourinho is hoping to take him to Roma.

Mourinho wants players with ‘substance’ and ‘personality’, and Allan fits the bill. The 30-year-old works hard and has good ball-winning ability. His presence allows attacking midfielders to go forward with less concern about gaps in the centre of the pitch.

Allan hasn’t been at his best since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti in June. However, he could still do a solid job for Roma in Serie A.

Financial constraints mean Roma would only be able to afford a six-month loan with the option to buy this summer. They would also need Allan to reduce his weekly wage, which currently stands at £70,000.

Benitez gives Everton transfer update

Meanwhile, Benitez has given an update on Everton’s state of play heading into the January transfer window.

“When I talked with the owner, chairman and chief executive – nearly every day, we are talking about what we want to do and are already doing for the future,” the Spaniard said.

“So we are not just talking about the present, we are concerned about that because we want to do, but we are talking about the future and thinking about January.

“Not just January, after January we’re thinking about what we can do to make the team stronger.

“This squad was using 16 players, so we have to make sure we’re strong enough. For this January transfer window we have to be ready, and for the future too.

“The conversations are quite positive and more constructive about what we want to do, what we are doing now already, and support.”

