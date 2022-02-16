Everton midfielder Allan has lauded team-mate and compatriot Richarlison, while also revealing his own ambitions for this year’s World Cup.

Richarlison swapped Watford for Everton in July 2018 as the Toffees paid an initial £40million to secure his services. Allan followed him to Goodison Park two years later after Everton struck a £21m deal with Napoli for him.

Both players will be integral to Frank Lampard if he is to guide the Merseyside club back into the top 10. Richarlison has dealt with knee and calf injuries this term, limiting him to 15 Premier League appearances and four goals.

Allan has featured more regularly, appearing in 19 matches so far, although he has also been kept out of the squad in recent months.

Allan was asked about Richarlison during a recent interview. He said (via Sport Witness): “I love this kid! I call him a boy because I’m a little older than him.

“He’s very hard-working and I try to pass on my experience as I get older to help and guide him. I’m sure he will have a great career here at Everton and for the Brazilian national team.”

Richarlison on European giant’s radar

Richarlison is reportedly in Paris Saint-Germain’s sights as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer. But Allan’s comments could suggest that the 24-year-old will remain in England ahead of next season.

Allan also revealed his hopes of representing Brazil at the Qatar World Cup, which starts on November 21.

The defensive midfielder has won 10 caps for his nation to date, although competition for places is fierce.

“I always keep the dream alive, I know my skills and I know how good I am, but my first objective is to play well for Everton,” Allan said.

“Work hard for my team to move forward and then things will happen naturally. I’ve been working hard and if I play well in our games, I’m sure the opportunity at the national team will come.”

Donny van de Beek reveals ideal position

Meanwhile, Everton loanee Donny van de Beek has been speaking about Lampard and his favourite midfield role.

The Netherlands international was pursued by Everton for some time before they got their man in January. van de Beek will spend the rest of the campaign on loan from Manchester United.

“The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link-up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks,” van de Beek told EvertonTV.

He added: “I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box.”

