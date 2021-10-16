Everton ambition clear for Benitez despite key injury miss

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has been happy with his squad’s performances so far and is ambitious for the season, despite missing key players.

Everton have started the season in impressive fashion, as they are battling within the top six. Benitez’ side sit in fifth place, just two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The strength of the Everton squad is clear to see, even without a number of key players. Indeed, the Toffees’ top scorer last season Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as Fabian Delph, have both faced spells on the sidelines.

Delph has played just seven minutes this season, due to a dislocated shoulder he sustained in training. Though he has been out for the last seven games, Benitez is unsure when the experienced midfielder will return.

“I was talking to him 10 minutes ago and asking him if he is getting better, but the bone has to heal and he needs some time,” he said via Liverpool Echo.

“He’s getting better, stronger and is quite positive and waiting for the green light to start training with the team.”

Benitez was unsure how the squad would respond when he took charge, but has been impressed so far.

“To be fair, at the beginning when you come to a new club and need to get to know the players, it could be difficult,” he said.

“But the attitude of the players, their commitment was really good from day one.”

JW

The Spaniard feels his squad has exceeded expectations, and is looking to improve on their already positive form.

“I was not expecting to do so well, but with the chances against Leeds, QPR and Man Utd we could be doing even better,” he said.

“We can be quite ambitious and try to do better even when doing well.”

Everton look to bolster squad in January

While Benitez is happy with the form of his squad as yet this season, they will want to maintain that beyond January.

As such, the Toffees are interested in Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

The young Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Roma. As such, Everton are reportedly interested in either a loan or full transfer.

The midfielder would act as good cover for the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré, Allan and Tom Davies.

With the recruitment Benitez has pulled off so far, surely any transfer would be given the green light.

Liverpool and Sunderland among best picks as top four English leagues take shape