Andros Townsend has revealed that Frank Lampard has had an instant impact on Everton by addressing their issues in possession.

Lampard has come in following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, looking to inspire a quick change of fortunes at the club. Indeed, the Spaniard paid the price for a poor run of form.

Everton had won only two of their Premier League games since September under Benitez. As such, Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash over Brentford presented a great first opportunity for Lampard to make his mark.

And the new manager did just that, as Everton beat Brentford 4-1 to advance into the fourth round.

Lampard insisted after the match that nervousness was a key trait he needed to get out of his players straight away.

But according to Townsend, who finished the scoreline off with the Toffees’ fourth goal in second-half stoppage time, Lampard has had an instant effect on Everton’s troubles in possession.

“We knew we had to use the energy of the crowd,” Townsend told the club’s official website after the win at Goodison Park.

“We started on the front foot, the boys pressed well and worked really hard. Nine times out of 10, when you run your socks off and work hard, you get your reward. Today we got that.

Lampard improving Everton in one day Not even a full day in the job and Lampard was on the case, making two signings.

“The manager has given us that belief. He’s obviously looked at the stats and possession-wise this season we’ve not been good enough.

“We’ve been in the 30s and 40s, which, for a club the size of Everton, is nowhere near good enough. So, first and foremost, in training we’ve been working on keeping the ball, enjoying the ball.”

Townsend added that he did not expect Lampard to have such a big impact so early on on Merseyside.

“I thought it’d take a lot longer than a week but you saw out there today we were more comfortable on the ball and it felt like we had a lot more possession out there on the pitch,” the attacker added.

“Then, at the end of it all, we scored four goals which we haven’t done so far this season.”

Lampard sends Everton warning

Despite the new manager’s instant impact, he warned the Everton faithful that they need to stick by his ideas when games do not go their way.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for the support I’ve had before [the Brentford victory],” Lampard said.

“Coming to this club last week in difficult times, they’ve given me messages and a feeling for the city.

“Then the reaction they showed on the pitch today, it means a lot to me. But what means even more is the way they support the team.

“There’ll be moments where we’re trying to do something that doesn’t quite work. But that’s the way I want us to go. We need their support and we absolutely got it today.”

Everton will face either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Goodison Park.