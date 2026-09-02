Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs, including Everton, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Frenchman is considering a return to England as he weighs up his next move.

Martial has been without a club since June, when he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Mexican side C.F. Monterrey.

The 30-year-old joined the Liga MX club last September after leaving AEK Athens, having previously spent nine years with Manchester United.

We understand that, before the transfer window closed, intermediaries made contact with a number of clubs in England to make them aware that Martial would be open to a return to the Premier League.

We can reveal that Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur have all been spoken to in recent days about the possibility of signing the former United forward.

The approaches do not mean that all seven clubs are actively pursuing Martial, but they have been made aware of his availability and his willingness to consider offers from England.

Martial is now assessing his options as a free agent and is not restricted by the closure of the transfer window, meaning he can still join a club once the window has shut.

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Everton are one of the clubs understood to be looking at Martial’s situation.

The Merseyside club are reassessing their attacking options after their extraordinary deadline-day experience with Folarin Balogun, whose proposed move from Monaco collapsed despite the striker being at Finch Farm and the clubs having reached an agreement.

Balogun’s failed move has left Everton considering what alternatives could be available, with Martial one of the experienced forwards who has been put to them.

Everton’s sale of Beto, followed by their failure to sign Balogun, and a late offer for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee which was rejected, has left them with just one senior striker at the club – Thierno Barry.

However, Everton are not alone in being offered the chance to take Martial, with several Premier League clubs having been approached over a possible deal.

A return to England is one option being considered by Martial, who knows the Premier League well after his long spell at Manchester United.

He arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 and went on to make more than 300 appearances for the club, scoring 90 goals and winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League among his major honours.

After leaving United in 2024, Martial moved to AEK Athens before making the switch to Monterrey. His time in Mexico ended earlier this year, however, and he has been a free agent since June.

There is also interest in Martial from elsewhere in Europe. We are told clubs in his native France are monitoring the situation, while there is interest from Spain following his previous experience with Sevilla and Italy.

Saudi Arabian clubs are also understood to be interested in taking the forward, giving Martial several options as he decides where he wants to continue his career.

For now, his representatives and intermediaries are continuing to assess those possibilities, with Premier League clubs among those who have been made aware that Martial is available.