Frank Lampard’s Chelsea connections could go a long way in helping Everton to usurp Southampton for young forward Armando Broja.

Lampard’s arrival has already helped the Toffees to land a couple of big names. Indeed, Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek would likely not have moved to Everton should Lampard not have taken charge at the end of January.

The manager’s connections in football could help the Toffees to make further squad improvements.

Chelsea may be willing to sell to Lampard given his history at the club. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that the manager’s Chelsea relationship could help Everton land Broja.

“Broja, there’s no way Lampard doesn’t come into that conversation straight away. He knows him, think he gave him his debut. If he was genuinely available, Lampard would look in his direction,” he said.

Indeed, the Albania international’s only Chelsea appearance came during Lampard’s tenure. Broja is currently on loan at Southampton, and has shown his Premier League quality, scoring five goals so far.

Saints are one of a number of English sides interested in the forward, given he has performed there during his loan. However, Everton could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as there is interest in him from teams higher up the league.

Broja could well be a good replacement, and playing under Lampard could help his development.

Should Calvert-Lewin move on, Everton would likely receive a good sum. As such, they could put in a decent bid for Broja.

However, Chelsea may want to utilise the 20-year-old themselves when he returns from his loan.

Broja could become next Lampard signing

Should Broja join Everton, he would become the third singing Lampard had made at the club. Alli was one of two deadline day acquisitions, and the manager has defended him following criticism.

“I’ve heard some of the reaction and I’ve got a lot of respect for everyone who’s spoken,” he said.

“Ex-players and people that I admire in Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, Glenn Hoddle. I would never go against their word.

“But when you’re working closely with players and working with Dele, my personal opinion is that I don’t care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad who comes to training every day and wants to improve every day.”

Indeed, Lampard has set an example in backing his players, which could attract more talent to the club.

