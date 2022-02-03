Frank Lampard announces England legend is joining Everton backroom team

Chelsea and England legend Ashley Cole is to join Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Everton, it’s been announced.

The 41-year-old has been named as first-team coach at Goodison Park and again sees Cole link up with his former Chelsea and England team-mate Lampard, who was confirmed as the Toffees’ new manager on Monday.

Cole retired as a player in 2019 after a brief spell playing under Lampard at Derby. He later took on a role as academy coach at Chelsea while Lampard was first-team manager at Stamford Bridge.

His new position at Everton will not impact his duties with England Under-21s. Cole remains assistant to former Toffees star Lee Carsley on Three Lions duty.

Lampard told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.

“He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Cup-tied for the FA Cup: Everton one of the biggest losers after the January transfer window

Cole excited by Everton challenge

Cole will join a backroom team that includes Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson as assistant managers, Paul Clement as first-team coach, Chris Jones as first-team coach and head of performance, and Alan Kelly as goalkeeping coach.

The former England defender said: “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”

READ MORE: Report reveals Van de Beek, Alli in after Lampard torpedoed Everton raid on Newcastle