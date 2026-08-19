Everton plotting move for £50m-rated Serie A attacker as Jack Grealish decision looms

Everton have registered interest in Como winger Assane Diao, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed, viewing the Senegalese international as a potential alternative to the re-signing of Jack Grealish.

The Toffees are assessing several attacking options as they look to bolster their wide areas further before the window closes.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side remain fully aware of external interest in Iliman Ndiaye. Everton’s position is that the 26-year-old is not for sale, though their resolve could be tested if a top Premier League side launches a bid north of £80million.

Regardless of whether the creative forward stays or departs, Everton are interested in bringing in another new wide player, sources confirm, despite them already signing Tyrique George on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.

Diao is understood to be keen on a switch to the Premier League. Como are open to a sale, with the Italian side prepared to listen to offers in the region of £50-60 million for the 20-year-old.

Jack Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton, where he rediscovered some of his best form before injury intervened. The England international has maintained contact with the club, and a return remains under consideration.

However, Diao represents a younger, longer-term alternative should a move for Grealish prove complicated or overly expensive, with Everton’s preference being a second loan deal, as we have previously reported.

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Diao’s profile – pace, physicality and the ability to operate on either flank – aligns with the type of reinforcement Everton are seeking.

The 20-year-old, who plays alongside Ndiaye for Senegal, joined Como from Real Betis in 2025 and has notched 10 goals and two assists in 35 appearances for the Italian club.

The fact that he has played as a centre-forward is another plus for Everton, given that is another position they are keen to strengthen in.

Diao’s desire for Premier League football could help facilitate negotiations, provided the fee falls within the range Como are prepared to accept.

With the window still open, Everton’s recruitment team continue to balance multiple scenarios.

A move for Diao would provide competition and depth, while any potential departure of Ndiaye would accelerate the need for even more arrivals.

Barring a big-money Ndiaye sale, it is hard to see Everton signing both Diao and Grealish this summer.

The big question with regards to Diao is whether they are willing to spend over £50million, though The Friedkin Group are ready to back Moyes and Co in the market.

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