Everton are ramping up their pursuit of a new striker, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Japanese international Ayase Ueda is one of the targets under consideration by the Merseyside club.

The Toffees currently have Thierno Barry and Beto as their main forward options, but manager David Moyes and his recruitment team are keen to add more competition for the duo after they’ve struggled for consistency.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that Japan and Feyenoord star Ueda is firmly on Everton’s radar after an impressive season in the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old joined Feyenoord from Belgian side Cercle Brugge in 2023. He took some time to adapt to his new surroundings, but exploded this term with 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

We understand that Ueda, who started in Japan’s World Cup opener against the Netherlands, feels that this summer is the ideal time to take the next big step in his career. He is open to a move to the Premier League.

Everton have scouted Ueda extensively in recent months and are weighing up an offer, with reports suggesting that a bid of around £30million would be enough to sign him this summer.

The Toffees are not alone, however. TEAMtalk revealed back in April that Tottenham, Leeds and Brighton have also been scouting Ueda, so there will be competition.

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Liam Delap remains on Everton’s radar

Ueda isn’t the only striker Everton have their eye on.

We have consistently reported how they remain interested in Chelsea forward Liam Delap, after narrowly losing out in the race to sign him from Ipswich last summer.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Delap at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old scored just twice for Chelsea this season and failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

However, Everton remain admirers and still believe he would be a good fit to their system. He notched 12 Premier League goals in 2024/25 in a poor Ipswich side, so there is certainly a good player in there.

Chelsea are thought to be open to offers for Delap this summer, and he is likely to leave, especially if they bring in a new striker.

Everton will be in the conversation should Delap be available, though Chelsea’s reported price tag of £40million could be deemed too high.

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West Ham forward under consideration by Toffees

Another striker to watch is West Ham forward Taty Castellanos, who is expected to leave the Hammers following their relegation to the Championship.

Castellanos joined West Ham from Lazio in a £26.1million deal in January, and notched seven goals in 22 appearances for the club and immediately became one of the first names on the team sheet.

Reports have suggested that a ‘bargain’ £17million would be enough to sign Castellanos.

Castellanos is understood to be one of those under consideration by Everton but no concrete moves have been made at this stage.

Everton also hold interest in West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and left-back Malick Diouf.

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