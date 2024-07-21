Everton are interested in Man City star Kalvin Phillips and look set to keep Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have had a positive start to the transfer window, signing three new players already and more business will be done in the next couple weeks.

The Toffees have signed Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam permanently and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan, but Sean Dyche is still prioritising signing a new winger, midfielder and centre-back.

Amadou Onana is on the verge of completing a £50m move to Aston Villa, so Everton must find a replacement for the towering midfielder as soon as possible.

As previously reported, Dyche is a big admirer of out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips and believes he could get him back to his best at Goodison Park.

According to The Mirror, Everton and Fulham are both interested in signing Phillips this summer, with the England international ready to leave the Etihad.

The Cottagers, like Everton, are looking to replace one of their key players, Joao Palhinha, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Phillips had a disappointing six-month loan spell with West Ham last season where he failed to convince the London club to sign him permanently.

But his time with Leeds United proves he can be a quality player on his day. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man City’s preference is to sell Phillips, rather than loan him out again.

The Cityzens signed Phillips for £45m two years ago and they will almost certainly have to accept much less than that for him this summer.

Everton open Jarrad Branthwaite contract talks

Everton may be on the verge of selling Onana, but one player they are determined to keep hold of for the foreseeable future is centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United remain very interested in the once-capped England international, having seen two bids rejected for him already, but the Toffees have stood firm on their valuation of over £70m.

According to another report from The Mirror, Everton are planning to offer Branthwaite a ‘vastly improved contract’ to ‘compensate him for him missing out on an Old Trafford pay bonanza.’

The 22-year-old had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils for a contract worth £160,000 per week – but he never actively pushed for an exit as he remains happy at Goodison Park.

Everton are keen to tie Branthwaite down to fresh terms and negotiations are now underway. He is a vital cog in Dyche’s squad and considered one of the best young players in Europe.

This comes after reliable David Ornstein revealed that Everton have no intention of selling Branthwaite this summer unless Man Utd match his £70m price tag, which is very unlikely.

Discussing his ambitions ahead of the 2024-25 season, Branthwaite told the Everton website: “I think for me it’s just about taking what I learned from last season, and the season before, and putting it all together.

“I think last season, playing all the games I did helped me put performances in and get the experience I needed. I’m going to take that into this season and keep learning. When you’ve got a good defensive record, it gives you confidence going into the new season.

“It’s not just the defenders who contribute to that, it’s the whole team and it’s the way the manager has us set up to give us the best possible chance to win games, and to pick up as many points as we can.

“I think it’ll be the same again this season. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins early on and get the momentum going in the new season.”

