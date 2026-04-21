Everton are being linked with moves for Arsenal defender Ben White and AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, and TEAMtalk can confirm that they are two players under consideration ahead of the summer.

The Toffees are planning for an ambitious window in which they will hope to build upon a season that sees them fighting for European qualification.

Even after their painful loss to Liverpool at the weekend, David Moyes’ side sit in 10th place, but only one point behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

One of Everton’s priorities this summer will be to add a new right-back. They want more competition for Jake O’Brien, who is naturally a centre-back but has been playing out of position.

Club captain Seamus Coleman is likely to leave the club when his contract expires at the season’s end – at least in a playing capacity – and a new addition at right-back could see Nathan Patterson offloaded, too.

Arsenal star White represents a proven Premier League option. We reported Everton’s interest in December, revealing that intermediaries acting on behalf of the England international had held talks with the Merseyside club.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that while Arsenal would ideally like to keep White, the north London club ‘will reluctantly open the doors to his exit this summer if a sizeable fee comes their way’. Sources have told us that Arsenal are already doing ‘groundwork’ on a potential replacement for White at right-back.

Everton will likely face competition for White, should they decide to make a move.

Newcastle, for example, have been linked with the 28-year-old as they prepare for life without Kieran Trippier, who is leaving at the end of the campaign.

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Everton weighing move for ex-Tottenham striker

Irish international striker Parrott is another target for Everton. We reported the Toffees’ interest in the 24-year-old back in November, and he remains on their radar.

Everton are looking to add a new forward, with last summer’s signing Thierno Barry struggling to find form in the Premier League and now behind Beto in the pecking order, after the latter has improved significantly in recent weeks.

Former Tottenham star Parrott has thrived since joining AZ Alkmaar in summer 2024, notching 50 goals and 16 assists in 92 appearances for the Dutch side.

He has also performed brilliantly for the Republic of Ireland, scoring six goals in their three recent World Cup qualifiers as they narrowly missed out on entry to this year’s tournament.

Interestingly, Spurs have been linked with a move for their former striker – and a recent report from football.London claimed that Parrott would be keen on a return to his former club.

However, Everton could have an advantage should they decide to launch a move of their own. Parrott was reportedly a Toffees supporter in his younger years.

He also plays alongside two Everton stars for Ireland – club Coleman and O’Brien – who could help convince him to join.

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