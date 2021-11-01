Benitez teases exciting Liverpool trend Everton can soon expect to see

Rafael Benitez has said that he cannot compare his roles with Everton and Liverpool but added that fans will soon start to see improvements.

The Toffees have endured a tumultuous few years in the dugout following Marco Silva’s sacking. Carlo Ancelotti came in and had a solid start, but decided to return to Real Madrid last summer.

Everton had a list of candidates to take over, including under-pressure Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, they picked former Liverpool chief Benitez in a shock move. The Spaniard has enjoyed some success with his shrewd summer signings – including a draw away at Manchester United – but also poor defeats.

Indeed, Everton led 2-1 against Watford before a late capitulation saw them lose 5-2.

Benitez’s time at Liverpool got off to a flyer, winning the Champions League in his first season. He won the FA Cup in 2006, before a second-placed Premier League finish in 2009.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, though, Benitez insisted that he cannot compare the situation at Liverpool in 2004 to Everton’s last summer.

“You cannot compare any season. There are different circumstances, a different manager, different players,” he said.

Everton 2 - 5 Watford: An embarrassing capitulation Everton Rose reacts to an embarrassing, spineless capitulation by the Toffees against Watford.

“The starting point here is different. This team finished 10th last season and did not spend too much because of the financial fair play rules, and we are missing some very important players.”

However, as happened with Liverpool, he hinted at improvements to come at Goodison Park.

Benitez backs Everton improvement

“Something which happens with all my teams is that little by little we get better and finish the season quite strong,” he added.

“We are trying to improve in every department and little by little we will see that.

“Now, without important players, we have to manage that. At the beginning we did really well.

“We had two bad games, one against West Ham when we were not great but we still could have won, and the last one when we were ahead at the end and then made two mistakes in just a few minutes.”

Everton face Wolves on Monday before facing Tottenham next Sunday.

Six big-name players who failed to make the cut as a manager