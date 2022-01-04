Everton have completed their second signing in the full-back department after the finer details of the signing of Nathan Patterson from Rangers emerged.

Toffees boss Rafael Benitez made revamping his defence a priority in the January window. His overhaul began with the signing of Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev. Per the Times, the deal set Everton back around £17m.

Just three days later, Everton have acted again, this time making an addition at right-back.

The club’s official website confirmed the arrival of 20-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers.

Everton described the fee as ‘undisclosed’. However, the Liverpool Echo shed light on the deal, reporting Patterson cost ‘an initial £11m, with add-ons.’

Patterson has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and revealed the influence of Rafael Benitez in his first interview as a Toffee.

“It was an easy choice to sign,” Nathan Patterson told EvertonTV. “This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous.

“Obviously we aren’t in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that.

“It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games.”

Patterson then hinted Benitez’s charm offensive helped make signing for Everton a no-brainer.

“It makes your mind up early on” – Nathan Patterson

He added: “It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on.

“I wanted to come here from the very start. I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison.

“Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud.”

Rangers firebrand in Everton, Newcastle sights

Meanwhile, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is at the top of Newcastle United’s January transfer wish list, though Everton could yet make it a Rangers double, according to a report.

The Colombian is frequently the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Ibrox. However, a switch to the Premier League is now finally on the cards, according to American outlet CBS Sports (via The Sun).

They claim Morelos is Newcastle’s priority target this month. His signing is seen as ‘urgent’ following recent injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

They both picked up calf problems in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United last week. Wilson could be out for six weeks, while Saint-Maximin is pushing to feature against Watford on January 15.

Eddie Howe’s side will need to part with £20m to sign Morelos this winter. However, they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

The report claims interest also arises from Leicester City and Everton. Both clubs are monitoring the attacker’s situation, just like Newcastle.

Everton lack for adequate depth when talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missing.At 32, little is expected from Salomon Rondon. Richarlison has also deputised in Calvert-Lewin’s absence, though his best performances have gone playing off a central striker.

