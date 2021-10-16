Newcastle’s takeover could mean for an offload of some members of the squad, which could leave the door open for easy Everton deal for Benitez’ former player.

Frank McAvennie feels a transfer for Sean Longstaff would be ‘easy’ as Newcastle will look to bring in some new talent in the coming transfer windows.

A deal for Longstaff has already been discussed between the Magpies and Everton, according to The Athletic.

Everton may be resigned to making smaller transfers again in January, due to FFP regulations. McAvennie feels that Longstaff would be an easy signing. That’s due to his limited role in the Newcastle squad which will likely shrink even further when the raft of expected new signings arrive.

“I think there is a deal to be done there. It might make sense for the player,” he said via Football Insider.

“I know Rafa likes him and who’s going to question his signings after the wonders he worked in the summer.”

There has been speculation about a number of signings for the Magpies of late. As such, the pundit feels the Magpies will offload Longstaff.

“I think he will be replaced, so that would make it easy for Everton to sign him,” he said.

Who will be Newcastle's statement signing? Newcastle want and need to make a statement signing with all this new money they now have.

Longstaff has, however, appeared seven times for Newcastle this season.

If the Magpies do not make signings straight away, he could certainly fight for his place in the side, despite the speculation.

Newcastle shot down West Ham ace Rice

Pick a Premier League footballer’s name out of a hat, they have probably been linked with Newcastle recently. Although it seems their efforts may be futile for some players.

Representatives of West Ham star Declan Rice have shot down the idea of a Newcastle switch.

Rice put Hammers fans’ minds at ease of late, recounting his love for West Ham.

“Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with,” he said.

Though Rice will not be moving to Newcastle, their vast riches will set up a hotly-anticipated January transfer window.

