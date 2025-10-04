Everton are considering a January move for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, according to reports, and TEAMtalk understands that David Moyes is open to strengthening the front line, amid other links with an Arsenal star.

The Toffees look much-improved so far this season and have picked up eight points from six Premier League games so far, as they prepare to face an in-form Crystal Palace side at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

But one area Everton could seek to add to in January is the striker position, Beto notching only one goal and summer signing Thierno Barry yet to score for the club this term.

According to Football Insider, Celtic star Maeda has ’emerged’ as a target for Everton, and the forward is ‘open’ to joining a Premier League club.

“I’m sure the player himself will be interested in a move to the Premier League to play at the highest level possible,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“For Everton, it’s an interesting link because Maeda is probably best operating down the left wing, but Grealish is there right now as well and he isn’t going to get ahead of Grealish in that role.

“Obviously he has played up front as well and maybe that’s where Everton see him as a number nine rather than a wide forward as well.

However, O’Rourke adds that it could be tough to lure Maeda from Celtic in the January window.

“For right now, think Celtic will be looking to keep hold of Maeda,” he added.

“It’s maybe something that might be revisited in the summer window, especially if the player is unsettled up in Glasgow. It might be best for everybody if there’s a parting of the ways.”

Other Prem clubs keen on Maeda; Everton linked with elite Arsenal ace

Everton will not be alone in the race to sign Maeda, who has notched 64 goals and 30 assists in 170 appearances for Celtic.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on August 18 that Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brentford are also keen on the Japanese international.

Over the summer, Celtic held firm on a valuation of at least £25m, reflecting Maeda’s contract until 2027 and his integral role under manager Brendan Rodgers.

It remains to be seen whether they will continue to demand that price for the versatile forward this summer.

But Everton have also been linked with other striker targets, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus among them.

The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season due to a serious knee injury but his proven quality and potential availability in January has put clubs on alert.

Sources suggest that £30m would be enough to sign Jesus in January, which could therefore make him only £5m more expensive than Maeda.

Both players are ones to watch for the Toffees this winter.

