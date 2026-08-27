Everton make decision on selling fan favourite as £26m star eyes Serie A switch

Everton are ready to listen to offers for Beto

Everton are preparing for a Beto departure, with sources confirming Fiorentina remain in dialogue over a move, despite them closing in on the signing of Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee.

Beto, 28, is keen to return to Italy, and he has also been made aware that Thierno Barry is now ahead of him in the selection order, TEAMtalk understands.

The Guinea-Bissau international is under contract until 2027, with an option for a further year. A summer exit has been under consideration for some time, and interest from Florence has sharpened as Fiorentina assess options with Moise Kean set to leave.

Como have agreed a fee for Kean, leaving the Viola looking at replacements. Beto, who previously performed well for Udinese, is on that list.

Sources have also stated that Fiorentina are not the only option and Beto has “multiple possibilities” before the window closes.

Nottingham Forest have also been credited with recent interest, but sources previously shut that down, and they have signed Liam Delap from Chelsea.

Leeds United have considered Beto in the past, and they are looking to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes.

It’s therefore feasible that Leeds could reignite their interest in Beto. They are considering other strikers though, including Burnley’s Zian Flemming.

Ironically, Everton are also interested in Flemming as they eye potential replacements for Beto.

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Everton prepared to sanction late Beto sale

For Everton, the situation is simpler. David Moyes has seen Barry seize the No 9 role at the start of the campaign.

Barry scored in the opening Premier League win over Crystal Palace and followed that with a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup at Preston.

Beto was an unused substitute in Everton’s 4-0 win on Wednesday, but he was the last player off the pitch after the final whistle, taking time to take photos with fans.

It looked like he could’ve been saying goodbye, and the fact that he didn’t play any minutes may suggest Everton were trying to avoid any risk of injury ahead of a potential sale.

The new pecking order, combined with the Beto’s desire for regular football, has left the club preparing for a sale if an acceptable bid arrives before the window shuts.

Sources have been clear that they will only allow Beto to leave if they line up a replacement.

Everton paid around £26million when they signed him from Udinese in 2023. Any deal now is likely to fall short of that figure, though they will still look to recoup a meaningful fee.

Beto scored 10 goals in 40 appearances last season, but since Barry’s arrival he hasn’t fully established himself as first choice on Merseyside.

A return to Serie A would give him a platform he feels is slipping away in England, but remaining in the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

Talks with Fiorentina are yet to produce a formal bid, but that is still being discussed despite them being close to signing Zirkzee from Man Utd.

Sources insist contact is ongoing and that the player’s preference to return to Serie A is known. Everton will listen and await any formal offers.

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