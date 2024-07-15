Everton have been heavily linked with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and are interested in Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom

Everton have made a positive start to the transfer window, bringing in Jack Harrison (loan), Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye, but their business is far from over.

The Toffees have already sold Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey which got them on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and Amadou Onana’s imminent £50m move to Aston Villa will give them some more funds to play with.

Sean Dyche is looking to bring in a new midfielder to replace Onana and one shock name linked with Everton throughout the summer is Juventus star Arthur Melo.

The 27-year-old, who spent one disappointing season on loan with Liverpool in 2022/23, has no future at Juventus and is keen to test himself in the Premier League again.

Reports from Brazil claim that Everton ‘will soon come forward with an official offer’ for Melo, but it isn’t revealed how much they’d have to pay to sign him.

Interestingly, Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that the Toffees are keen on another Juventus midfielder, Weston McKennie, who also has experience in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Inter Miami and Saudi clubs have also enquired about the United States international and he is expected to be on the move this summer.

Everton are clearly working to get a new midfielder in to replace Onana quickly and it will be interesting to see if they launch a bid for one of the Juventus duo in the coming days.

Everton identify Napoli star as ‘next top target’

Dyche is also keen to bring in a new winger this summer. With Arnaut Danjuma now back at Villarreal, his only wide options are Dwight McNeil, Harrison and veteran Ashley Young.

New signing Ndiaye can also play on the wing, but his best position is in an attacking midfield role.

Everton were one of the sides interested in Hull City star Jaden Philogene, but now Aston Villa have won the race for him, they’ve switched their attention to other targets.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Merseyside club have identified Napoli star Jesper Lindstrom as a key target.

“Everton have opened talks with Napoli to sign Jesper Lindstrom as winger is next top target,” Romano posted on X.

“Negotiations underway, Napoli are open to selling Jesper in case of good proposal, #EFC on it.”

Lindstrom, 24, was one of the most in-demand players in Europe before he joined Napoli for £25m last summer.

He is a self-confessed Liverpool supporter and the Reds were one of the clubs interested in him prior to his move to Italy, but the Danish international turned them down as he didn’t believe he’d get consistent minutes at Anfield.

Lindstrom failed to make a single goal contribution for Napoli last season but was excellent for former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

He will hope to get his career back on track at Goodison Park if Everton can win the race for his signature.