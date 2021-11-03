Rafael Benitez is facing mounting pressure in his position as Everton boss after results took a tumble, and an even bigger issue than poor form and his prior links with Liverpool has been cited.

The appointment of Benitez at Everton always appeared to be a risky one from the Toffees’ hierarchy. His past connections with bitter rivals Liverpool prompted a severe fan backlash when news initially broke.

Nonetheless, Benitez boasts a CV full of trophies and hopes were high he would get the club back on track after Carlo Ancelotti left them in the lurch.

Everton made a bright start, but following the injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, wins have become increasingly difficult to come by.

Indeed, the Toffees have lost four of their last six in the league including three on the spin. Any hopes of a cup run were also quickly extinguished when bowing out to QPR on penalties in the EFL Cup third round.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has suggested Benitez will be feeling the heat.

The Spaniard’s prior Liverpool connections and poor run of results were acknowledged. However, the biggest issue affecting Benítez in Whelan’s eyes is the dour brand of football he is providing.

“I think he will be [under pressure],” said Whelan. “That kind of comes with the territory.

“Obviously, with everything in his past and Liverpool, there will have been some murmurs at the beginning, fans not really happy with it.

“Because they got off to a decent start, everything was okay. But if you’re not winning games and you’re not playing well, it can quickly turn.

“The more worrying thing is the way they play. It was boring to watch, if I’m brutally honest, and I don’t think the fans will be happy with that. So yeah, he will be under pressure if this continues.”

