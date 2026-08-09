Everton and Crystal Palace are exploring a potential swap deal involving Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that discussions are ongoing over a complicated agreement.

Everton are working hard to bolster David Moyes’ attacking options before the transfer window closes next month, and Johnson has emerged as a serious possibility as they look to add further quality to their forward line.

The Toffees remain adamant that Iliman Ndiaye will not be sold this month despite the Senegalese international having rejected a number of approaches to extend his contract.

Everton instead want to strengthen around him and remain confident they can bring Jack Grealish back to the club from Manchester City.

But we understand Everton are exploring further attacking options and Johnson has now emerged on their radar.

At the same time, Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in McNeil, having previously identified the 26-year-old as a target in January. The Eagles remain keen on the Everton star and we can confirm McNeil is attracted by the possibility of moving to Selhurst Park.

Johnson is also keen to leave Palace, having joined the club from Tottenham in January for £35million, in what was one of their record signings.

The Wales international made 18 appearances following his move but managed just one assist, and Palace are now open to finding a solution.

That has created the possibility of an unusual exchange between the two clubs…

READ NEXT – Everton pushing hard to sign Celtic star David Moyes loves but talks are dragging on

Everton, Crystal Palace ‘in discussions’ over winger exchange

Sources close to the situation have admitted to TEAMtalk that financial regulations make a straight swap deal ‘very difficult’, but not impossible.

The expectation at this stage is that the transfers could ultimately be structured as separate deals, with Johnson moving to Everton and McNeil heading to Palace, but effectively forming a swap between the clubs.

One factor helping negotiations is that Johnson and McNeil have the same representatives, which TEAMtalk understands has made certain aspects of the discussions easier to navigate.

Everton are keen to add Johnson to their attacking ranks, while Palace believe McNeil could offer them greater balance and quality on the left side.

There remains plenty to resolve before anything can be finalised, particularly around the financial and regulatory implications of such a complicated transaction.

But understands all parties are engaged in discussions and the prospect of Johnson and McNeil effectively swapping clubs is now a genuine possibility.