Everton and Crystal Palace have reached an agreement over the swap of Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson, with both players set to move in opposite directions, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

McNeil came very close to joining Palace in the January transfer window before the move collapsed on deadline day, as the necessary paperwork was not submitted on time.

The 26-year-old has gone through spells of being a crucial player for the Toffees, but his role has diminished under manager David Moyes.

With his contract expiring in a year, the Merseyside club have once again been open to offers for him.

Everton, meanwhile, have considered Johnson previously. The Wales international only joined Palace last January in a deal worth £35million, but things have not gone to plan for him at Selhurst Park.

Johnson, 25, failed to score a single goal for the Eagles in 26 appearances across all competitions last term. He has, however, shown he can be effective in front of goal in the past, having scored 27 times in 107 games for his previous club Tottenham.

Sources have confirmed that a deal that will see McNeil and Johnson move in opposite directions has been agreed between clubs. Everton and Crystal Palace have now permitted both players to undergo their respective medicals, which will begin today.

McNeil and Johnson are now expected to sign four year contracts, with the deals set to include a club option to extend those deals by a further 12 months.

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Why Everton, Crystal Palace swap deal makes sense

Everton’s business makes a lot of sense. If McNeil had not left in this summer’s transfer window, they would have been risking losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

The Toffees have also had Johnson on their radar for a number of years and their interest has clearly remained despite changes within the club’s recruitment team.

For Palace, this is an opportunity to complete the signing of a player they almost brought in last January and, perhaps more significantly, get Johnson’s big wages off the books.

The ex-Spurs man earns £130,000 per week with Palace, and his exit frees up a significant amount of room on the wage bill.

With Johnson struggling for form and eager to take on a new challenge, they have opted to allow him to join Everton and get McNeil in return, rather than attempting to sell Johnson in the traditional way.

Should Everton agree to pay the same wages for Johnson – something that is not yet confirmed – he will become one of the highest earners at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton appear willing to take on his big salary, in the hope that Moyes can help Johnson rediscover the positive form he has shown previously with Tottenham and also Nottingham Forest.

Johnson scored 18 goals in all competitions in 2024/25 for Spurs. If he can have a similar return for Everton this term, he could be a game-changing addition