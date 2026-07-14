Everton have stepped up their long-standing interest in Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, with TEAMtalk understanding fresh talks have taken place over a potential move for the England Under-21 international, who is now open to returning to the Premier League.

The Toffees have admired Norton-Cuffy since January and remain firmly in the market for a new right-back as they continue shaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sources have confirmed to our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that Everton have held fresh discussions with intermediaries, who have confirmed Genoa are prepared to sell the 22-year-old this summer for around €20million (£17m, $23m).

That valuation is comfortably within Everton’s transfer budget and is viewed by the club as a realistic figure for one of their priority targets.

Signing a right-sided full-back remains one of Everton’s key objectives this summer, with the club also looking to strengthen the opposite flank before the transfer window closes.

As we have previously reported, Tottenham’s Djed Spence, Arsenal’s Ben White, West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Strasbourg’s Guela Doue, and Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova have all been considered by Everton.

David Moyes’ side are looking to bring in a new starting right-back, which would allow Jake O’Brien – the manager’s main man in the position – to move into his natural centre-back slot.

READ NEXT – Everton launch enquiry to sign ‘brilliant’ Newcastle attacker as Toffees exit looms – report

Norton-Cuffy could reunite with England youngsters at Everton

Norton-Cuffy has now re-emerged as one of the leading candidates for Everton after an impressive first full campaign in Serie A.

The former Arsenal academy graduate established himself at Genoa with a series of mature displays and is now understood to be ready to return to England if the right Premier League opportunity presents itself.

Sources have told us that the prospect of playing regularly in the Premier League is a major attraction for the defender, who believes the time is right to test himself back in English football.

Norton-Cuffy is also familiar with Toffees stars Tyrique George, Tyler Dibling and Hayden Hackney, who he played with for England Under-21s, adding another layer of intrigue.

Everton, though, are not alone in the race.

TEAMtalk understands Sunderland are also monitoring Norton-Cuffy’s situation as they continue searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of their return to European competition.

Fulham have likewise kept close tabs on the versatile defender and remain interested should the opportunity develop later in the window.

For now, Everton appear to be leading the pursuit after reigniting talks, with the club encouraged by both Genoa’s valuation and the player’s openness to returning to England.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.