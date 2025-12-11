Evan Ferguson has been offered a host of clubs ahead of the January window, TEAMtalk understands, with a decision on his loan with Roma set to be made – keep an eye on Everton, Celtic and Leicester City.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, but things have not worked as planned.

The 21-year-old has scored just once in 10 games for Roma, falling short of expectations, though he has made half his appearances from the bench.

Roma are already looking at potential replacements, including Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, but their decision on Ferguson is understood to have been made, and this has been relayed to Brighton.

Brighton and Ferguson’s camp are now looking at options, and we are told several clubs in England and Scotland have been approached with a view to a January deal.

The youngster, who was once valued at a whopping £100m when he first exploded onto the scene with the Seagulls, now faces a career crossroads.

But Ferguson is set to have some options available to him as he looks to put a difficult spell in Italy’s capital behind him.

READ MORE 👀 Frustrated Chelsea winger ‘ready to leave’ as sources name Leeds, Everton as January transfer options

Everton, Celtic and Leicester City in the mix for Evan Ferguson

Everton have been linked with Ferguson, given their historic interest. They made checks on his situation over the summer, and as we reported at the time, the forward was open to joining the Toffees, but the club ultimately decided to go down a different route.

David Moyes’ side opted to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal for a fee of around £27m. He had a difficult start, but has improved in recent games and scored his first goal in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Everton sources have relayed the club’s confidence for Barry to develop further and succeed in the Premier League. Beto is viewed as a solid option, too, but he does have some interest from abroad.

The signing of a new centre-forward in January hasn’t been fully ruled out, so Ferguson is a player for Evertonians to keep an eye on.

The fact that Roma are a sister club of the Toffees, as they are also under The Friedkin Group umbrella, adds another layer of intrigue.

Meanwhile, Scottish giants Celtic held talks over a move for Ferguson in the summer and have again been approached.

Celtic are ready to back new manager Wilfried Nancy in the winter transfer window, and the addition of a new forward is a possibility.

We understand that there is a strong interest in Ferguson from the Championship, too, with Leicester City prepared to take him in January.

The Foxes are looking to bring in new faces as they look to bounce back from a difficult start to the campaign that sees them sit 13th in the second tier.

Whilst struggling for Roma, Ferguson impressed during Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign and he hopes to lead them to the finals via the play-offs in March.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.