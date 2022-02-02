Everton flop makes huge contract demand to leave Goodison Park

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is reportedly demanding €1m to leave Goodison Park before the end of his contract.

Tosun, 30, is out of contract in the summer after arriving in January 2018 from Besiktas for around £27m. The forward though failed to repeat the form that persuaded Everton to sign him and he looks likely to leave this summer.

Tosun has struggled with injury this season. He has made just two appearances in 2021/22, culminating in nine minutes of action.

Besiktas have reportedly been keen to re-sign the 6ft forward, who is demanding a pay off.

Sabah, via Sport Witness report that the Turkish side were hopeful of bringing back the forward for a third spell in January.

However, a deal never transpired with the outlet claiming the player was chasing a golden handshake.

As per the report, Tosun currently earns €3m per year at Goodison Park. But wanted €1m to tear up his Everton contract early.

Besiktas turned away from Tosun demands

Apparently the Premier League club were not willing to pay, even though it would have saved €500,000 between now and the end of the season.

Tosun, who has 11 goals in 59 games for Everton, is believed to be asking for a two-and-a-half-year deal on €2.5m per year from Besiktas.

The player, who was loaned to the Turkish side last January, has so far failed to get a move away.

Besiktas “did not enter into a contract” with him because of his demands.

The attacker is keen on moving and a termination of his contract would make him available to move on as a free agent.

He is understood to be eager to return to the national team. And to do so and so needs regular game time.

READ MORE: Former Man Utd man backs Van de Beek to show Solskjaer, Rangnick up amid glaring tactical failure