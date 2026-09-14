Everton 2025 signing facing battle for future with Moyes to drop major clue on Wednesday

Everton’s Carabao Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday could give us a big indication over where Charly Alcaraz’s future lies.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed for Everton permanently in the summer of 2025 after an initial loan spell in the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Alcaraz put in some positive performances in his first half-season on Merseyside in particular, notching two goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

However, since Everton signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea at the beginning of last season, Alcaraz’s opportunities on the pitch have been limited.

The former Southampton man started just six league games for Everton last term, and a single assist was his only goal contribution.

This season, that trend has continued. Alcaraz hasn’t started a single game so far, and notably, he only came off the bench late on in Everton’s 4-0 win over Preston in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.

David Moyes’ apparent lack of trust in Alcaraz has raised questions about the playmaker’s future. His contract expires at the end of this season, and as TEAMtalk previously revealed, there is interest in him from overseas.

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Will Alcaraz get his chance on Wednesday?

We reported back in June that Argentinian giants River Plate held talks over a potential move for Alcaraz, and the player was open to the possibility of returning to his home country.

At the time, Everton were open to offers for Alcaraz and sources confirmed that no talks had been held over a potential contract extension.

There has been no movement on a new deal yet, so this suggests that if a bid were to arrive for Alcaraz in January, Everton would give it serious consideration.

Everton’s clash against Wolves on Wednesday could be a big clue.

The Toffees have a small squad and Moyes may opt to rotate for the cup game to give other players more time to recover.

As mentioned, Alcaraz’s best position is as an attacking midfielder, so swapping for Dewsbury-Hall looks the most likely route into the team for him.

He has, however, played on both wings before so that could be another option, while he could play as a false nine if Moyes wants to rest the only recognised striker in his squad, Thierno Barry.

If he plays, a good performance could give Alcaraz to stake his claim and reignite his Everton career. Another omission from the starting XI could be the biggest sign yet that his career on Merseyside is nearing its end, however.