Argentinian side River Plate have opened talks over a move for Everton midfielder Charly Alcaraz, TEAMtalk understands, with the Toffees prepared to listen to offers for him.

Alcaraz, 23, joined Everton last summer for a fee of around £13million, following an initial six-month loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alcaraz quickly became popular amongst supporters, notching two goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances in his first half-season on Merseyside.

Still a youngster, many regard Alcaraz as an exciting prospect capable of developing further. But this season was a different story for the former Southampton man.

With fellow attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall one of the first names on the team sheet for Everton, Alcaraz started just six league games under David Moyes this term, and came off the bench on 14 occasions.

A lot of those substitute appearances were mere cameos, and Alcaraz accumulated just 685 minutes of Premier League playing time.

Now, well-placed sources have confirmed that Everton are prepared to let Alcaraz go this summer, with River Plate showing the most concrete interest in the playmaker.

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River Plate have held talks over a permanent deal for Alcaraz, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, though reports suggest Everton have the option to extend his deal by another year.

Everton will naturally aim to recoup as much of the £13million they spent on Alcaraz when selling him – but it remains to be seen how high River Plate will go with a bid.

Alcaraz is not actively pushing to leave Everton, but is open to a move to Argentina, where he now has the opportunity to join one of his home country’s biggest clubs.

A switch to River Plate would give Alcaraz the opportunity to play consistently again and bounce back from a frustrating 2025/26 campaign.

Everton, meanwhile, remain in talks over signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who could potentially replace Alcaraz.

The Toffees have seen offers worth £12million and £15million knocked back by Boro but are preparing to launch a third bid.

Crucially, 23-year-old Hackney is very keen on a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium, putting Everton at an advantage as they battle Crystal Palace and other sides for his signature.

With Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future also in doubt, it’s possible Moyes’ side will look to bring in a second new midfielder if the Senegalese international leaves and Alcaraz is sold.

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