Everton are in for a busy transfer window with Director of Football Kevin Thelwell looking to strengthen despite working with a tight budget.

It’s always been the case that the Toffees would have to sell players before making any major signings, with Lewis Dobbin set to be the first exit as he closes on a move to Aston Villa.

This has given Everton some wiggle room with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and allowed them to sign Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam for roughly £9m.

Newcastle are progressing in talks to sign striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has 12 months remaining on his contract at Goodison Park and has so far refused to sign an extension.

Everton are looking for a fee of around £25m for the 27-year-old, which would represent a tidy profit on the £1.5m they paid for him in 2016.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a Magpies player is being targeted by Everton in a transfer that will be ‘separate’ to the Calvert-Lewin deal for ‘PSR reasons.’

That player is talented 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh, who Thelwell has been keen to sign for the Toffees for some time.

‘We have agreed terms with one club’

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that talks have been held between Everton and Minteh’s representatives and now, the youngster’s agent, Bakary Bojang, has said personal terms have been ‘agreed’ with an unnamed club.

“We have agreed terms with one club. Now the rest is with Newcastle. I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us.” Bojang told The Chronicle.

“It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer.”

It is worth noting that Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Roma have all been linked with Minteh, but we understand that Everton are growing in confidence that they can get a deal done.

Newcastle are dealing with PSR issues of their own and they’d seriously consider a bid of between £30m and £40m for Minteh as they look to generate funds before submitting their accounts on June 30th.

The Gambian international joined Newcastle for £7m last summer before being loaned out to Feyenoord, where he scored 11 goals and made six assists in 37 appearances.

Feyenoord’s ex-manager Arne Slot is a big admirer of Minteh and he has reportedly considered making a move to bring him to Liverpool this summer.

However, it is the Reds’ local rivals Everton who are currently front of the queue for the winger and it will be interesting to see if they are able to agree on a fee with Newcastle in the coming days.

