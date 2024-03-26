Everton to compete with Man Utd for £17m star as Thelwell plots moves for electric Brazilian duo

Everton and Man Utd could compete in the transfer market this summer

Everton are set to focus on signing youngsters they can sell for profit this summer and will compete with Manchester United for one of South America’s most promising defenders.

The Toffees are at risk of losing Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Man Utd, Manchester City, Real Madrid and others.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton are set to demand around £80m for Branthwaite and will put some of those funds towards signing a new centre-back if he does leave.

Now, according to CalcioMercato, Everton are poised to battle Man Utd, AC Milan and Benfica for 18-year-old Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

The teenager is considered to be one of the most promising players in South America and has a tempting release clause of £17.1m in his contract.

READ MORE: Everton primed to sign Arsenal forward who’ll be released this summer, as Sean Dyche bags bargain

New Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also keen to focus on signing top young talents and therefore it’s no surprise to see the Red Devils keen on signing Anselmino.

He has made seven senior appearances so far for Boca Juniors, helping his team to keep four clean sheets in the process.

Anselmino will hope that he can follow in the footsteps of other players who have left the Argentinean club and succeeded in Europe, such as Diego Maradona and Carlos Tevez.

Everton tracking Brazilian duo alongside Anselmino

Everton Director of football Kevin Thelwell said in December that Everton’s transfer strategy was set to change and Anselmino isn’t the only wonderkid on his shortlist.

According to the president of Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, Sergio Coelho, the Toffees are among the sides tracking talented attackers Alisson and Brahian Palacios.

“A representative from Everton, in England, spoke to Fernando, head of scouting at CIGA, who are monitoring strikers Alisson Santana and Brahian Palacios,” Coelho told Radio Itatiala.

Alisson, 18, can play as a winger on either flank or as a number 10 and his performances have caught the attention of several top clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham.

He has made 11 appearances for Atletico Mineiro so far, scoring one goal and making one assist, and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Palacios, on the other hand, is more experienced at the age of 21, having made 56 appearances for former club Atletico Nacional, scoring four times in the process.

Known for his flair and trickery, Palacios could provide Evertonians with some much-needed excitement if the Toffees can agree a deal for him.

What’s clear is that Everton are keen to not spend huge amounts on big-name players this summer but focus more on high-potential talents, following the model of well-run sides such as Brighton.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd beaten as Bayern Munich ready world-record deal for Barcelona star as contract talks hit dead end