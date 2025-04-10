Everton are reportedly plotting a move for Merlin Rohl, with a trusted source revealing the price a deal would cost and amid claims the Freiburg attacking midfielder is the top target to replace a Toffees star who looks destined to leave this summer.

Everton have endured another difficult season but the reappointment of David Moyes as manager has helped them turn a corner, now 15 points outside the relegation zone and all but safe.

The Merseyside club are set to be a Premier League side when they head into their impressive new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, under new owners The Friedkin Group, who are ready to back Moyes with new signings in the transfer window.

According to reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg, Everton are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements and have ‘concrete interest’ in 22-year-old maestro, Rohl.

“Everton have indeed expressed concrete interest in Merlin #Röhl and are closely monitoring his situation – as first per Kicker and now confirmed,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“A summer move is not being ruled out by any of the parties involved. However, it would have to be a very appealing club and a top offer. Freiburg are demanding more than €20m. The 22-y/o attacking midfielder’s dream is to move to the Premier League one day.”

Everton are keen to strengthen in many areas this summer and attacking midfield could become a priority if Abdoulaye Doucoure leaves. The 32-year-old, who’s goal against Bournemouth in 2022/23 saved Everton from relegation, is out of contract in June, so if he doesn’t sign an extension, will leave as a free agent.

Everton could face Liverpool competition for Bundesliga star

As previously reported, Everton decided against triggering a one-year extension clause in Doucoure’s contract that would’ve seen him extend on the same terms. The deadline to trigger that clause has now passed.

TEAMtalk understands that no further talks have been held between Doucoure and Everton since that decision was made, so at this stage it’s likely he will leave.

Moyes has utilised Doucoure regularly since becoming Toffees manager again, generally in a No. 10 role.

Everton signed Charly Alcaraz on loan from Flamengo in January and he has been competing with Doucoure for a starting spot. Everton are obligated to sign Alcaraz permanently for around €20m (£16.6m, $20.8m) if he starts four more games before the end of the season, per reports.

However, Everton’s pursuit of Rohl suggests that Moyes wants another option in the attacking midfield position. The Toffees enquired about a deal for Rohl in January, so the interest isn’t new.

The 22-year-old has contributed just one assist in 17 matches for Freiburg this season but is considered to be a top prospect with high potential. The biggest concern is his injury record, however, having missed 12 games this season with different knocks.

There are other English clubs willing to make his Premier League ‘dream’ a reality, too. According to Bild, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are also considering a move for Rohl.

With this in mind, Everton must move quickly if they want to win the race for Rohl. It remains to be seen whether they are willing to pay north of €20m (£17.1m, $22m) to sign him.

IN FOCUS: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Everton target Merlin Rohl