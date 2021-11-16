Everton’s interest in a Serie A attacker also wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle is ‘increasingly concrete’, as per reports.

Rafa Benitez’s side sit 11th in the Premier League table heading into the 12th round of fixtures. They have beaten the likes of Southampton and Burnley but have struggled to maintain a good run of form.

The Toffees are winless in their five league matches, a run which Benitez will be desperate to end. Their first game back after the international break is against Man City on Sunday at 14:00.

Everton will undoubtedly need new additions if they are to reach their goal of getting back into Europe. They are some way behind West Ham and Leicester, who have both broken into the top six in recent seasons.

It’s no surprise that club scouts are looking at top-quality players from across Europe. Lorenzo Insigne is one name which continues to crop up on their wish list.

The left winger captains Napoli in Serie A. He has been in good form this term, helping Luciano Spalletti’s men to top the table on 32 points.

Insigne is fond of Napoli but is now in the final 12 months of his contract. With talks over an extension yet to reach a breakthrough, there is some uncertainty over where he will be ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sport Witness, citing reports coming out of Italy, state that Everton have ‘increasingly concrete’ interest in the player.

Sam Allardyce hails Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as perfect Newcastle signing Sam Allardyce thinks Newcastle United should sign Dominic Calvert Lewin from Everton.

They are willing to pay him €6m per season for three years, in addition to a €7m signing on bonus. This is significantly more than what Napoli can pay.

Benitez already has a relationship with Insigne, having worked with him at Napoli between 2013 and 2015.

However, the Merseyside club are not alone in the transfer race. Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is willing to give the green light for the Blues to launch a bid.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are preparing to flex their financial muscles by outbidding any competitor. That could see Insigne become one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Insigne agent opens up on rumours

Meanwhile, Insigne’s agent Vincenzo Pisacane has spoken with Il Roma about the Italy international’s future.

“He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% reduction in salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal,” Pisacane said.

“We’re in talks and we’ll see. The MLS rumours are completely fake.”

Insigne has managed 114 goals in 411 appearances for Napoli since joining the club nine years ago. Internationally, he is on ten goals from 53 caps for the Azzurri.

READ MORE: Everton transfer hopes tarnished as Newcastle take box seat in saga