Everton are set for one of the busiest transfer windows in their recent history and have registered an interest in Monaco striker Mika Biereth as they look to bring in a new frontman.

The Toffees have eight players who will be out of contract next summer and must also decide whether to sign five loanees permanently, so David Moyes’ squad could look very different next term.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of the players on an expiring contract and Armando Broja is expected to return to Chelsea once his loan ends, so Everton will need to sign a new striker this summer. His £30m option to buy is viewed as too expensive by Everton.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have shortlisted prolific Monaco star Biereth as a potential target for the summer, but it won’t be a straightforward deal to negotiate.

The 22-year-old is a former Arsenal academy star and has always had a decent goalscoring record during previous stints with RKC Waalwijk, Motherwell and Sturm Graz.

Biereth has long been touted to become a top player in the future and is living up to his potential with Monaco, where he’s notched 12 goals in 12 league games so far.

The biggest challenge is Biereth only joined Monaco for €15m (£13m, $17m) in the January window but sources state that he has emerged as a target for Everton, who could try and lure him away from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Concrete’ Everton interest in Bundesliga maestro revealed as Moyes eyes replacement for exit-bound star

Everton eye attacking reinforcements

The fact that Biereth has been with Monaco for less than half a season and is contracted until 2029 could make things difficult for Everton, but sources have confirmed that the youngster is on their radar.

Biereth isn’t alone, however, as Everton are now beginning to identify more targets ahead of the window, as new owners The Friedkin Group prepare to back Moyes in the transfer market.

As we reported earlier this week, Everton retain interest in Evan Ferguson, who West Ham are unlikely to sign permanently this summer after his loan from Brighton ends, and are instead hoping Jonathan David agrees to join a free transfer.

20-year-old striker Ferguson has failed to score in six appearances for the Hammers so far but TEAMtalk understands that Everton remain admirers and still believe he has top-class potential.

Brighton need to decide whether to try and sell Ferguson rather than loan him out again having given West Ham no option to buy.

Everton are keeping tabs on Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, who is currently on loan with Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old Icelandic international generally plays as a second striker or attacking midfielder, so could feature in the Abdoulaye Doucoure role for Everton or even as a lone forward.

Fiorentina have the option to sign Gudmundsson permanently for £14m plus an extra £3m in add-ons this summer so are in the box seat. Inter Milan are also keen on Gudmundsson and could compete with the Toffees for his signature should he become available.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: David Unsworth on nearly getting Everton job, Moyes return and summer transfer plans

Everton QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-24