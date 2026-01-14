Everton are taking an opportunistic approach to signing a new striker, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Callum Wilson under consideration, but any new forward signing could result in a Toffees star leaving, sources confirm.

David Moyes is open to adding a new striker. Thierno Barry and Beto have managed just five Premier League goals between them so far this term, so the need for firepower is clear to see.

Sources have consistently told me that loans are more likely for Everton this month. Moyes has the backing of owners, The Friedkin Group, but the club are taking a cautious approach this winter, with a bigger rebuild planned for the summer.

However, Everton are open to strengthening in three positions in particular this month – striker, right-back and left-back.

Fenerbahce forward En-Nesyri has now emerged as a concrete target for the Blues.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Moyes during his time at West Ham, though the Moroccan international ultimately decided against a move to the London club at the time.

Moyes remains an admirer of En-Nesyri, and crucially, Fenerbahce are open to loaning or selling him permanently this month.

Everton have spoken with Fenerbahce about a potential deal. Well-known reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier today that the Toffees have submitted an ‘official offer’ for En-Nesyri for an ‘initial loan with €20m buy option’. However, sources have told me that NO ‘offer’ has been submitted yet, but confirmed that En-Nesyri has been discussed internally, and is a player of interest.

En-Nesyri signed for Fenerbahce in summer 2024 and has notched 38 goals in 77 appearances for the Turkish side. Before that, he was a vital player for Sevilla, scoring 73 times in 196 games in a four-year stint with the LaLiga club.

Callum Wilson also on Everton’s radar

As reported by The Athletic, Everton are also ‘interested in a deal’ for West Ham striker Wilson.

A move for the 33-year-old would certainly fit into the opportunistic category. Wilson is currently in talks to terminate his contract with the Hammers, and if he does, he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Wilson has a proven record in the Premier League, but he is past his prime and signing him would be a risk due to his injury record.

The nine-time capped England international has been injury-free this term, though, and has notched four goals in 17 Premier League appearances for a struggling West Ham side.

A short-term deal could potentially be explored by Everton, but sources confirm that no formal approach has been made for Wilson as yet.

Those same sources do say that Wilson has been discussed internally, however.

Beto attracting interest from Serie A

We understand that any striker signing could result in Beto leaving Everton this month.

The 27-year-old, who joined Everton for around £26m in 2023. is valued highly by Moyes.

Beto performed well under the Scotman last season, memorably notching five goals in a crucial four-game period that helped Everton move away from the relegation places.

However, he has fallen behind Barry in the pecking order this term, and Everton could decide to move him on if they bring in a new addition.

Sources confirm that Beto has interest from multiple sides in Italy, where he performed well for former club Udinese.

