Everton have signed three players already this summer and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that another three new faces could arrive before the end of the week.

The Toffees have brought in Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam on permanent deals and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United so far.

They’ve also sold Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey for around £20m combined which has got them on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Amadou Onana will be the next player to leave, with a £50m (plus add-ons) move to Aston Villa fully agreed and his medical completed. We expect that deal, which will set a new transfer record for Villa, to be announced imminently.

Everton will put those funds towards more new additions and as previously reported, Sean Dyche is keen to strengthen his winger options ahead of the coming season.

TEAMtalk has been informed that talks with Leeds United are progressing well for the signing of Wilfried Gnonto, who the Toffees missed out on last summer.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace tipped to beat Everton to winger target with ‘contract sent’ to ex-Prem star

The Italian international is keen to complete the switch to Goodison Park. Everton would like to sign him for £20m, while Leeds are holding out for £25m.

We understand that a deal could be struck in the very near future that sees Everton put down £20m up front, with the potential fee to rise to £25m with performance-related add-ons.

Everton want second winger after Wilfried Gnonto

Sources have informed TEAMtalk Everton could sign more than one new winger in the near future.

Dyche’s options in the position currently consist of Harrison, Dwight McNeil and veteran Ashley Young, who now generally plays as a full-back, and the manager wants more competition for the trio.

The next name on Everton’s shortlist is Napoli star Jesper Lindstrom, who Fabrizio Romano has confirmed is a ‘top target’ for the Toffees.

It’s no secret that the Merseyside club are keen to make use of the four loan signings they are allowed to make, as per Premier League rules.

TEAMtalk can confirm Everton are looking to bring in Lindstrom on a season-long loan with an option to buy included in the agreement.

Reports from Italy suggest that a deal has already been struck with Napoli. Lindstrom isn’t in Antonio Conte’s plans for the future, but it isn’t yet clear what buy option fee has been agreed upon.

It is now up to Lindstrom, who is a self-confessed Liverpool supporter, to green light the switch to Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old has failed to make a single goal contribution for Napoli after joining the club last summer, but was excellent for former club Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 14 goals and made 14 assists in 80 appearances.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

Everton make Kalvin Phillips enquiry

Everton are also keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder to replace Onana, who, as mentioned, is on the verge of completing a move to Aston Villa.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Toffees have enquired about the possibility of signing out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, who could fill the void left by Onana.

Fulham are also interested in the England international, who had a disappointing six-month loan with West Ham United last season.

Phillips has made just 31 appearances for Man City since joining them from Leeds for £45m in 2022 and Pep Guardiola is keen to sell him this summer. Phillips is ready to move elsewhere in favour of more playing time.

Everton’s preference would be to sign the 28-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but the Cityzens are reluctant to sanction another loan if it doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

Negotiations will continue between clubs in the coming days but Phillips is thought to be open to playing under Dyche at Goodison.

The Toffees’ boss is a big admirer of Phillips and believes he can get him back to his best.

We can confirm that Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, 20, is another target for Everton, but a number of Premier League clubs are interested in him.

DON’T MISS: How Leny Yoro compares to current Man Utd centre-back options, with clear Martinez similarities