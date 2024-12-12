Dan Ashworth and Fabio Paratici are both being courted by Everton

Everton are already working to find a replacement for Kevin Thelwell at the end of the season, when the director’s contract is up, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The name of Dan Ashworth is certainly considered a suitable profile, given his great experience and the ambition that he has, all characteristics that the Friedkin Group evaluates positively in the idea they have for the possible new director of football.

The new owners will take over at Everton very soon, with TEAMtalk aware of hopes everything will be sorted before Christmas, so the ball is already rolling on the changes they plan to make.

Former Manchester United sporting director Ashworth was recently relieved of his role after just a few months, following spells with the likes of Brighton and Newcastle.

However, the name that is currently highly appreciated at Everton is Fabio Paratici, positively evaluated for his ability to negotiate with high-level players – as happened with Cristiano Ronaldo – but also for his foresight in finding young talents with great potential.

This dynamism is considered a potential strategic asset. Among other things, Paratici’s disqualification expires next summer, in line with the possible timing of his hiring to replace the current director of football, whose contract is up then.

Indeed, Paratici was given a 30-month ban for alleged financial malpractice, but has been advising on transfers for Tottenham after having that partially reduced.

Finally, a bit like we said for Manchester United with INEOS, an internal promotion to the Friedkin Group of a figure who already knows what the new owners want in terms of team management is not excluded.

Everton round-up: Toffees plot new manager

The Friedkin Group are also eyeing a new manager for if Sean Dyche can’t turn around poor form, which currently sees Everton 15th in the Premier League.

Former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is top of the list, though he has a slight preference to move to West Ham if given the choice, TEAMtalk sources state.

Dyche has upcoming games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, so he could well be gone by the end of them.

On the field, Everton striker Beto has reportedly handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window, with Torino interested in landing him.

