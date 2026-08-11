Crystal Palace are ready to let Colombian star Daniel Munoz leave this summer, with former Eagles boss Oliver Glasner keen on a reunion at Nottingham Forest, while Everton are also considering another raid on Selhurst Park, TEAMtalk understands.

Munoz has emerged as a potential departure from Palace following their decision to bring in highly-rated Union Saint-Gilloise right-back Anan Khalaili.

TEAMtalk understands Everton were made aware of the Colombian’s availability during negotiations that ultimately saw Brennan Johnson move to Goodison Park in the groundbreaking swap deal involving Dwight McNeil.

Everton are now seriously considering Munoz as they assess their options at right-back. David Moyes is very keen to strengthen in the position and the Palace defender has now been added to their list of possibilities.

As previously reported, Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has been discussed at length by Everton, while they have also considered Tottenham’s Djed Spence.

A move for West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka was explored, but Everton have ultimately backed away from that possibility, for now at least.

Munoz’s availability now gives Moyes another proven Premier League option, although Everton will face competition for the Colombian international.

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Everton, Nott’m Forest in the mix for Palace star

TEAMtalk can confirm that Glasner is keen to be reunited with Munoz, having worked with him at Palace.

The Austrian coach is looking at the possibility of bringing the right-back to Forest and sees him as a player who could fit his system perfectly.

Forest are also still searching for a right-back after Palace beat them to Khalaili, meaning there is growing interest in Munoz as the transfer window enters its final stages.

Palace are willing to listen to offers in the region of £25million, and the expectation is that Munoz’s future will be one to watch closely in the coming weeks.

Everton have already secured Johnson from Palace in one of the summer’s most unusual deals, but Munoz could now become the latest Palace player to make the move to Goodison Park.

For Glasner, however, the opportunity to work with Munoz again could prove equally significant, setting up an intriguing battle for the Colombian’s signature.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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