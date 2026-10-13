Everton facing huge decision on David Moyes future as Amanda Staveley sounds out takeover

Everton have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, remaining unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, yet TEAMtalk understands the long-term future of manager David Moyes remains very much uncertain and a story yet to be written.

Sources have indicated that no formal decision has been taken on the 63-year-old’s position, with the immediate focus remaining on results on the pitch.

However, multiple well-placed figures believe Moyes is likely in his final campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes, 63, who has guided the club steadily since his return, is viewed to have performed well within the constraints of the existing ownership, having taken Everton from relegation contenders to a stable Premier League outfit now pushing for Europe.

Even so, the impending sale of the club has accelerated discussions about a change in direction. With the Friedkin Group ready to sell, incoming owners are expected to install their own vision, and Moyes’s contract expires at the end of the current season.

Amanda Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners consortium have held informal discussions regarding a potential takeover. Should the group advance to a formal bid and complete a purchase, sources close to the process say they would move decisively for Eddie Howe.

The former Newcastle United manager has been without a club since leaving St James’ Park and is viewed as the preferred appointment by the consortium, should a takeover of Everton progress.

There is a long way to go before any change of ownership happens, though, and Staveley remains interested in West Ham United as she eyes a return to football after leaving Newcastle.

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Eddie Howe interested in Everton opportunity

Howe is understood to regard Everton as an attractive project he would be willing to discuss, given the club’s size, fanbase and the prospect of new investment.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier today that Howe rejected an approach from French side Lens last month over becoming their new manager.

The 48-year-old, who was a boyhood Evertonian, is understood to be ready to return to management, but is waiting patiently for the right opportunity.

Meanwhile, a US-based private equity group is also linked with Everton and is regarded by many observers as the current frontrunner to take over, partly because of existing relationships with the Friedkin Group.

Regardless of which party ultimately completes the acquisition, the expectation is that a new ownership structure will bring fresh ideas and a different managerial profile.

With Moyes in the final year of his deal and the club set for a change of control, the prevailing view is that the Scot is approaching the end of his second spell at Everton.

The next few months will be decisive. Continued strong performances could strengthen Moyes’s position in the short term, while he also loves the club and would be willing to stay as long as needed.

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