Everton are delighted with the progress being made under David Moyes

Everton are delighted with the start David Moyes has made upon his return to the club, with West Ham United seemingly being proved wrong over their decision to let the Scot go.

Moyes has been in the English game for a long time and overseen some very successful moments for the sides he has been in charge of. Perhaps his best moment came in June 2023 when he led West Ham to the Europa Conference League trophy, sparking huge celebration and adulation.

Despite taking the Hammers from relegation candidates to European champions, fans wanted change and the board soon began thinking along the same lines. They decided the grass was greener and mutually agreed to part ways with Moyes at the end of last season.

West Ham went on to appoint Julen Lopetegui, though that move would end up being disastrous. Lopetegui lasted less than eight months in charge before being sacked in January and replaced by Graham Potter.

West Ham have had a terrible season, especially when you consider the amount spent in summer and the exciting players they brought into the club.

Moyes, however, has re-joined Everton and shown that, despite being the oldest manager in the league and around the block for a long time, he is still a top manager. His arrival at Everton has rejuvenated the Toffees and moved them away from the relegation zone.

It has reflections of the situation he took over at West Ham in December 2019 and the new Everton owners will be hopeful he can take them to similar heights. He will lead the club into their new stadium next season and there is now a real confidence they will remain a top-flight side.

A brilliant Merseyside derby – where James Tarkowski netted a stunning injury-time equaliser – has left Everton unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and the feeling around the club has changed significantly.

There is great hope that they are now on a firm footing with new owners The Friedkin Group, who TEAMtalk understands are set to back Moyes in the summer to build for next season and hopefully push for European qualification.

Moyes currently has a two-year deal but it is not off the cards that it could be extended if he continues to be successful at the club.

Everton news: Doucoure message; Moyes verdict

It was a chaotic derby on Wednesday as Abdoulaye Doucoure, Curtis Jones, Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were all dismissed in the aftermath.

Doucoure angered Jones by celebrating the draw in front of Liverpool fans, which sparked a melee between the two teams and grounds staff.

Reacting to the game, Doucoure wrote on social media: ‘PASSION, DETERMINATION, DESIRE… GOODISON PARK.’

Moyes, meanwhile, said: “It was mayhem all game, it was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback all game.”

He added: “What I do know is Doucoure got a yellow that led to a red which I am disappointed with as we are short of players.

“The place was boiling hot all night, emotional, it was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium.”

