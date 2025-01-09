Everton schedule talks over stunning David Moyes return with Lee Carsley also keen on vacancy

David Moyes has been linked with a return to Everton

Everton will hold talks with David Moyes tomorrow (Friday) after sacking Sean Dyche, while Lee Carsley, Paulo Fonseca and Thomas Frank are all in the frame for the managerial vacancy too, TEAMtalk can confirm.

It emerged on Monday that new Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) were planning to hold crunch talks to discuss Dyche’s future. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth left the Toffees 16th in the Premier League table and TFG subsequently decided to act.

Dyche was axed on Thursday afternoon as the new Everton hierarchy look to bring in a coach who can fire them up the table and away from the relegation zone.

Graham Potter was linked with the role but he has instead decided to take over at West Ham United.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton will discuss the job with Moyes on Friday.

The Scot was previously in charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013 and is very keen to return.

England U21 boss Carsley – who recently had a stint as interim England manager – is also eager to replace Dyche and wants to hold talks with Everton officials.

Fonseca is of interest to Everton too following his AC Milan exit. The Portuguese has been sounded out by Everton and would like to take charge.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has been mentioned as a contender but he would rather return to management in the summer, which rules him out at this stage unless Everton appoint an interim.

DON’T MISS – Sean Dyche sack: Seven Everton replacements The Friedkin Group could appoint

Thomas Frank swoop difficult – sources

Everton are big admirers of Thomas Frank after the brilliant work he has done at Brentford. However, this move is described as unlikely as it will be tough to get him out of Brentford.

TEAMtalk’s Everton expert, Harry Watkinson, states that Jose Mourinho is not in the running, despite sensational reports claiming that to be the case.

The following statement confirmed Dyche’s departure from Everton: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.”

READ MORE: Bournemouth launch stunning Evan Ferguson move as Iraola also targets ambitious Everton raid