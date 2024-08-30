Everton Deadline Day: Toffees to miss out on Lyon winger as Chelsea mull over Calvert-Lewin swoop

Everton duo Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been linked with exits

Everton are set to announce the signing of Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala on a season-long loan, but a move for his teammate Ernest Nuamah is now unlikely.

The Toffees are working hard behind the scenes to bring in a new winger as a priority, but their lack of finances is making things incredibly difficult.

Everton will have one loan slot left available once Mangala joins and they are trying to utilise that before the window slams shut.

As previously reported, Lyon winger Nuamah is one of Everton’s targets but the French club are only willing to sell him, not loan him out.

Lyon’s owner John Textor has entered a period of exclusivity to take over Everton and that was thought to give the Merseyside giants an advantage in negotiations.

However, according to The Athletic, Fulham are leading the race for Nuamah, with the Cottagers willing to pay £15m plus add-ons to bring him in.

Everton are also exploring a move for a new striker after Neal Maupay’s switch to Marseille was officially announced this morning.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Toffees have shown an interest in Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana and could make a late approach to sign him on loan.

We understand that Chelsea could also make a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin IF they miss out on top target Victor Osimhen.

That opens up the possibility of a swap deal between the two clubs. Calvert-Lewin has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has so far refused to sign an extension.

Brentford are also understood to be keeping an eye on Calvert-Lewin as Ivan Toney’s move to Saudi club Al-Ahli nears completion, but it’s unclear whether they’d be willing to match his £25m price tag.

Everton are desperate to offload Mason Holgate

Everton are also keen to bring in a new right-back but everything is quiet on that front for now, despite links yesterday with Rennes star Lorenz Assignon, who was on loan with Burnley last season.

The Toffees are also trying to offload Mason Holgate before the window closes as they are keen to get his £72,000 per week wages off the books.

As revealed by journalist Paul Joyce, the defender was close to joining Lyon on a permanent deal but negotiations over the move have ‘collapsed.’

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are now leading the race for Holgate as they try and bring him in on a season-long loan.

Holgate’s contract is set to expire next summer so a move to the Owls would effectively mark the end of his Everton career. The Toffees want Wednesday to cover a large chunk of his wage, or they’d be willing to sell him for a nominal fee.

Holgate’s departure could give Everton some more financial wiggle room as they continue to push for a loan signing.

Everton have also sent out youngsters Eli Campbell and Billy Crellin out on loan to Ross County and Accrington Stanley respectively.

20-year-old centre-back Reece Welch is also likely to be loaned out before the window closes, along with Jenson Metcalfe.

