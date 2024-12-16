Dele Alli offered lifeline by Cesc Fabregas after former Tottenham man ends Everton training

Dele Alli is set to link up with Cesc Fabregas at Como

Dele Alli is set to start training with Como in the hopes of earning a contract with the Italian side, who are managed by former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas.

The 28-year-old is out of contract but has been training with Everton in an attempt to get fit, but has suffered multiple injury setbacks and his chances of a new deal with the Toffees are now gone.

His contract at Goodison Park expired at the end of last season. He joined Everton in January 2022 but ultimately made just 13 appearances for then.

Dele’s last competitive appearance came while on loan with Besiktas, back in February 2023.

Now, according to reliable Everton source The Bobble, Dele is ‘set to start training’ with Como in the New Year.

“Como, have offered out of contract Dele an option to train with them once the former Everton player recovers from injury. Dele remains out of contract and is currently considering his options,” The Bobble posted on X.

In a later update, he added: “Dele is set to train with Como in an attempt to earn a contract.”

Dele to get Serie A lifeline?

Everton gave Dele the chance to rebuild his fitness and potentially earn a new deal with the club, but ultimately it wasn’t to be, despite the attacking midfielder praising Sean Dyche for his support through a difficult time.

A move to Como, who currently sit 16th in the Serie A, could therefore be the best thing for his career.

The England international was in attendance for their 2-0 win over Roma on Sunday. Following the game, Fabregas spoke on the speculation.

“I don’t want to talk about that, now let’s enjoy this victory. He could train with us after Christmas to find his form but tonight we’ll talk about Como and Gabrielloni.”

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that Dele is set to start training with Como on Boxing Day. “Dele Alli will start training with Como on day 26, all scheduled with the Italian club and coach Cesc Fabregas,” Romano posted on X.

“Como hope he can prove his fitness and join the team, although is not guaranteed now and will depend on performances.”

Everton round-up: Dyche future / Beto latest

Meanwhile, we exclusively revealed on Monday that Dyche is in no immediate danger of being sacked despite claims that The Friedkin Group could replace him once they take over Everton.

Similar to what they did at Roma, TFG are planning a full scale review of the operational running of Everton and will give Dyche a chance to prove himself. He is out of contract next summer, but the idea of an extension hasn’t been ruled out, yet. They are, however, ready to act if Everton go through another period of poor form.

They want to ‘bolster’ Everton’s executive and will give sporting director Kevin Thelwell a chance to prove himself too, who is also out of contract at the end of this season.

TFG are not planning any major changes for now, but know that Everton need a stronger executive team to fit into their multi-club model with Roma and climb the Premier League table.

In other news, we understand that claims that Beto could be sold in January by the Toffees are wide of the mark. He has struggled for minutes recently since Armando Broja’s return to fitness, and is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order.

However, Beto is viewed as an important squad player by Dyche and unless a replacement is signed first, he won’t be going anywhere this winter.

