Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee that could reach £40million.

The England international, who played 269 times and scored 67 goals for Spurs after joining from MK Dons in February 2015, is new Toffees boss Frank Lampard’s first permanent addition – following a loan move for Donny van de Beek from Manchester United earlier on deadline day.

The first £10m of his transfer fee will be payable after 20 appearances.

The 25-year-old is cup-tied for the FA Cup clash with Brentford this weekend. However, he could make his Everton debut at Newcastle a week on Tuesday.

Dele, who has also won 37 England caps, told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history.

“I’m eager to get started and can’t wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard.”

Moshiri reveals reasons for Lampard appointment

Meanwhile, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits he needs to be more patient with his expectations but is backing new manager Frank Lampard to provide an “immediate boost”.

The former Chelsea player and head coach is Moshiri’s seventh permanent boss in just under six years of his ownership. Predecessor Rafael Benitez, an appointment pushed through by the man who owns more than 94 per cent of shares despite it being deeply divisive because of his past with Liverpool, lasted just 200 days.

Moshiri has also sacked Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva. Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, left of his own accord after returning to Real Madrid. And the Iranian billionaire has accepted he is impatient.

He also appeared to acknowledge his mistake in the appointment of Benitez which fractured the fanbase but promised to give Lampard his full backing.

“He will give the team an immediate boost. A dressing room will always rise to someone of his character and achievement,” he said.

“I will provide the system to support him. The process is vital to ensure all components of Everton fully support the manager.

“Fans are the most important part of that. You can buy any player; you can’t buy the 12th man.

“The biggest thing for us – for me, for Bill (Kenwright, chairman), for all parts of this great and beautiful club, is to get behind this manager.

“Let’s unite behind the team, give the team the 12th man and start moving up the table.

“Our future us bright. We just need to be united. Maybe together, me and the fans should be more patient – I am also impatient.”

