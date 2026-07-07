Djed Spence has emerged as a target for Everton and several other Premier League clubs this summer, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Tottenham are open to selling the England international at the right price.

The full-back has impressed during England’s World Cup campaign, earning praise for his performances and putting himself firmly in the shop window ahead of the transfer window.

As Tottenham look to refresh their squad, the possibility of Spence moving on is realistic.

The North London club has already strengthened their side with the additions of left-back Andy Robertson, who joined from Liverpool, and Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth.

These deals that Spurs are serious about overhauling parts of their squad which will have implications for players like Spence.

Tottenham have also spent around £185million on the captures of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, meaning they’ll look to sell some players to offset that.

There has been no indication from Spence himself that he wishes to leave Tottenham. However, if he learns that his role will be that of a squad player under Roberto De Zerbi, it could prompt him to reconsider his position and seek regular playing time at another club.

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Tottenham among five right-back targets for Everton

Interest in Spence extends well beyond the Premier League.

Clubs from various European leagues have also been keeping a close eye on developments sources say, with the potential for a move abroad if domestic options do not materialise.

Tottenham’s stance is not that they have put Spence up for sale, but are open to the right offers should they arrive.

They are not desperate to offload Spence but would listen to offers that represent good value for him. This approach leaves the door open for Everton and other clubs to begin talks.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported how Everton have made signing a new right-back a top priority and have multiple targets under consideration.

Strasbourg’s Guela Doue, Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova, Arsenal’s Ben White and West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been discussed by the club’s recruitment team.

Spence could be an ideal fit due to his experience and international pedigree. David Moyes’ side also like the fact Spence can be effective as a left-back – another area Everton are looking to strengthen in.

Ultimately, Spence’s future will depend on how Tottenham manage their squad and whether he can secure the minutes he desires. If the right offer arrives, Spurs will find it hard to reject. Then, it will come down to whether Spence wants the move or not.

For now, all talk of Spence’s future remains on hold while the player puts his focus on England’s upcoming World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Saturday (10pm, BST).

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