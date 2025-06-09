Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave Everton on a free transfer, per reports, after the Merseyside club announced that they are yet to reach a contract agreement with the striker.

The England international’s current deal expires on June 30, and reliable sources have confirmed that he is now set to leave as a free agent, with multiple clubs interested.

Everton posted on X: “We are offering contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.”

However, journalist Paul Joyce of The Times has asserted that Calvert-Lewin is set to leave Everton after contract negotiations stalled, so the 28-year-old is set to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Centre-back Michael Keane could also leave on a free transfer, after playing a bit-part role in 2024/25. Everton are in the market for defensive reinforcements to fill the void.

The departures of Calvert-Lewin and Keane would free up around £180,000 per week – £9,360,000 per year -on the wage bill, according to Capology.

This will give David Moyes some financial wiggle room as he looks to sign some much-needed reinforcements, as Everton explore a loan deal for Manchester City star Jack Grealish, which TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26.

READ MORE: Everton line up move for Liverpool star David Moyes LOVES but £15m hurdle remains – sources

Everton to tie down duo; Calvert-Lewin replacements eyed

TEAMtalk reported on May 29 that Idrissa Gana Gueye is set to agree a contract extension with Everton, and the announcement of that deal is expected soon.

The 35-year-old defensive midfielder has consistently been one of Everton’s top performers. He deservedly picked up the Everton Men’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season after a standout 2024/25 campaign. Gueye also made more tackles (133) than any other Premier League player this term and is still one of the fittest in the Toffees’ squad despite his age.

Club captain Seamus Coleman is also expected to stay, per Everton’s statement, with Moyes keen to keep the 36-year-old around the squad due to his leadership qualities.

As for Calvert-Lewin, he is expected to receive offers from Premier League clubs this summer, but a lot will come down to his wage demands, as his signing is a risk given his poor injury record.

Calvert-Lewin has scored some crucial goals for Everton during his time with the club, and enjoyed a standout 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti.

None of his goals were more crucial than his brilliant header against Crystal Palace in the penultimate league game of the 2021/22 season, which saved the Toffees from relegation.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have identified Villarreal striker Thierno Barry as a potential replacement for Calvert-Lewin and are willing to pay the 22-year-old’s €40m release clause, as exclusively revealed on June 7.

The Toffees have also scouted Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, who is another player for supporters to keep a close eye on, along with Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, as TEAMtalk revealed on April 17.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s record signing: Chelsea, Arsenal top list; Liverpool, Man Utd playing catch up