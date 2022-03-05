Everton risk losing three regulars with Newcastle, Tottenham among rivals hoping to benefit

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been named as one of three high-profile players who could leave Everton in the summer, per a reliable source.

Everton are hovering above the relegation zone after a turbulent start to the season under Rafa Benitez. Frank Lampard replaced him in January and has a big task ahead. Even if they stay in the Premier League, it could be a summer of change at Goodison Park.

There are several off-field matters for the club to be concerned about. But on the pitch, they could face further woe by losing three of their key players.

According to the Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Everton are expecting interest in strikers Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Calvert-Lewin is one of their most valuable prospects. Their top scorer in the past two seasons, he is gathering interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

The report claims Newcastle United have identified him as someone who can be front and centre of their new era. Newcastle want to sign another new striker after making Chris Wood one of their first additions of the Saudi era.

They have the funds to sign the 24-year-old, but are far from his only suitors. Calvert-Lewin is also expected to be of interest to Arsenal as they look to revamp their attack.

Could Kepa replace Pickford at Everton this summer? Chelsea want to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer with Everton being spoken about to replace England number 1 Jordan Pickford

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final few months of their contracts at Arsenal. Even if the former extends his deal, the club would likely be looking to sign someone else to succeed him in the long-term.

For similar reasons, Manchester United could pounce for Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international is due to leave the club in the summer, and could be replaced by a younger, homegrown option in the shape of the former Sheffield United star.

Calvert-Lewin could instead venture abroad, where there are several clubs keeping an eye on him from the German Bundesliga.

Everton could face two other key sales

If losing their main goal threat would be bad enough, Everton also risk being deprived of his prime attacking partner, Richarlison. Also 24, he will enter the final two years of his contract in the summer.

Everton do not feel under too much pressure in terms of his valuation. Indeed, they still hold him in the £50m bracket. The Telegraph mention previous interest from Barcelona but do not make it clear if that persists.

Another high-profile Everton exit could be at the opposite end of the pitch. The report reminds that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are searching for a new goalkeeper to compete with – and then succeed – Hugo Lloris. The club captain has committed his future, but will be phased out over time.

Tottenham are not expected to sign loanee Pierluigi Gollini on a permanent basis from Atalanta. Instead, they will find someone else to take them into a new era beyond Lloris.

Pickford will likely play against them on his 28th birthday on Monday, in what would be his 200th Premier League appearance. It could turn out to be an audition for the England number one.

For now, all of Everton’s existing squad will be focusing on keeping them in the top-flight ahead of a potential summer rebuild.

READ MORE: Lampard outlines what Everton can expect from Tottenham; praises milestone man