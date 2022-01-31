Donny Van de Beek has revealed he has had an instant connection with new Everton boss Frank Lampard after sealing his loan move from Manchester United.

The Toffees have had a tumultuous month both on and off the pitch, but they have ended it in a much better place. Former Chelsea boss Lampard has replaced Rafael Benitez in the dugout in the first major change.

What’s more, the 43-year-old has had an instant impact in the final days of the transfer window.

Indeed, he is closing in on a loan deal for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. Before that, though, United midfielder Van de Beek has joined in a similarly high-profile coup.

The Netherlands international has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United. He originally moved there from Ajax after stunning form but has barely had a chance to impress at Old Trafford.

He insisted that he feels excited to show his qualities following his struggles for minutes this season.

The 24-year-old told Everton’s official website: “Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.”

Van de Beek also revealed that Lampard was a vital influence in him choosing to stay in the North West. He also had the chance to move to London with Crystal Palace.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision,” the midfielder said.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals.

“He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot. I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that.”

Van de Beek ready to go for Everton

Van de Beek has featured 14 matches in all competitions for Man Utd this season. However, he has only played 380 minutes.

And he has stressed that he has not been too disheartened by his lack of action and that he is ready to go.

He will be hoping for a fast start, too, with Everton finding themselves in a relegation battle following a run of poor form under Benitez.

“The most important thing is we win games and go up the table,” Van de Beek added.

“We have good players in the team and the talent and ability to go up in the league. But, for that, we need to work hard and I want to be part of this.

“Everton is a big club, with big players, the history and amazing fans. The Club has everything to go up and be higher in the table.

“I played at Goodison twice last season without fans… it will be lovely to see the stadium full.”

Everton face Newcastle in their next Premier League game on February 8.