There could be a double change at Everton as owner Farhad Moshiri reportedly considers his future at Goodison Park in the wake of Rafa Benitez’s departure.

Moshiri hired the Spaniard in June to replace Real Madrid-bound Carlo Ancelotti. It was a controversial appointment given Benitez’s links with rivals Liverpool, as well as his comment calling Everton a ‘small club’ back in 2007.

61-year-old Benitez enjoyed a bright start, but things soon started to turn sour. He has been under pressure since the 5-2 capitulation against Watford on October 23.

Things came to a head on Saturday as the Toffees were beaten 2-1 by 18th-placed Norwich City. The poor performance saw Benitez finally lose his job, with a number of candidates now in line to replace him.

But there could be bigger ramifications at the Merseyside club, according to the latest reports. The Sun claim Moshiri is considering selling Everton after the latest manager blow.

The Monaco-based businessman has overseen lavish spending at the club, but this has not resulted in anything close to success. He now wants out before it is too late to sell.

Moshiri is willing to take a hit of more than £100million to part ways with Everton, such is his desire to move on. A consortium recently made an approach over the club’s availability, although they were soon put off by the cost of a huge restructure.

Everton legend tipped for return

Moshiri’s exit is not the only major change which could take place. Former player Tim Cahill could return in a senior role, according to the Daily Mail.

Cahill scored 68 goals in 278 matches for Everton during an eight-year spell. He retired in 2019 and now works as a chief sports officer in the UAE, as well as a board member at KAS Eupen in Belgium.

Should Everton go for stretched Martinez or green Rooney Both are good options but come with their downsides.

Everton want the Aussie to return in an executive role to help the side out of their dire situation. They are plotting returns for players with good knowledge of the club and respect from fans.

Cahill certainly has both, having been one of their best performers between 2004 and 2012. However, it will take some serious work to get Everton back to where they want to be, such as the top four.

Six Everton managers who were worse than Rafael Benitez

Former star urges Farhad Moshiri against manager

Meanwhile, former Everton striker Victor Anichebe has told Moshiri not to re-hire Roberto Martinez.

The Spaniard joined Everton in 2013 but was sacked three years later. He has been the manager of Belgium ever since.

Reports suggest Martinez could be in line for a return, but Anichebe thinks he should be avoided.

“I’ve heard Martinez has been linked with the Everton job… is this some kind of joke?” the 33-year-old told Sky Sports.

“He finished fifth in his first season with David Moyes’ team. People don’t remember what happened before.

“There were protests to get him out of the club. You’re going from one toxic situation to another.”

READ MORE: Newcastle turn to Everton man as centre-back options dwindle – Exclusive