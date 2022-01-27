Double injury blow for Everton leaves Duncan Ferguson short of options

Everton will be without midfield duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph for at least a month through injury.

The managerless Toffees, who currently have legendary striker Duncan Ferguson in interim charge, sit 16th in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Doucoure was forced off with a groin issue 65 minutes into that defeat and Everton have now confirmed he is “expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks”.

The club have put the same timeline on fellow midfielder Delph’s recovery.

Everton said that the 32-year-old “sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team”.

Meanwhile, teenage forward Lewis Dobbin has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his Everton debut in September and scored the under-23s’ winner against Tottenham on Monday evening.

“It’s a huge honour that the club has put their faith in me with this new deal,” the England Under-19 international said.

“I love Everton and I’ve been here for such a long time now. I’m so grateful for the chances I’ve been given and to all the coaches I’ve had during my time in the academy.

“I’m comfortable in the environment here and I just want to make the people at Everton proud and my family proud.

“I’m going to keep working hard and keep pushing. Hopefully I can get more opportunities in the first team and score my first goal.”

Everton in running to sign Blackburn defender

Meanwhile, Blackburn centre-back Darragh Lenihan is being targeted by a host of Premier League clubs, but would consider signing a new deal with Rovers if they are promoted this season, TEAMtalk understands.

Lenihan is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the heart of the Rovers backline. But the 27-year-old is eager to play top-flight football, and no matter what it appears that is the likely outcome for him.

However, Lenihan will delay talks until the end of the season in the hope of helping Rovers go up.

We understand that Newcastle, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton are amongst the clubs to register their interest in landing the player on a prospective free transfer.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored twice in 28 appearances for Blackburn this season.

