Doucoure issues five-word response after red card in thrilling Everton, Liverpool derby

The last ever Everton, Liverpool derby at Goodison Park ended in chaos

Abdoulaye Doucoure saw red after the final whistle of the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, which ended Everton 2-2 Liverpool in dramatic fashion – and now the Mali midfielder has issued his response on social media.

The Toffees performed admirably in a fiery atmosphere against a top Liverpool side but found themselves 2-1 down heading into the final seconds after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah cancelled out Beto’s early strike.

As legendary former Everton manager and player Howard Kendall once said: “Get the ball into their box… And the Gwladys Street will suck the ball into the net.” Kendall was proven right in the 97th-minute when James Tarkowski’s thunderous volley found the top-right corner of Liverpool’s net. It was a fitting end for not only the final Merseyside derby at the famous old ground but a great way to mark Tarkowski’s 100th Premier League appearance for Everton.

As they rightly should, the Everton fans and players went crazy following the goal – one that is now cemented in the Toffees’ prestigious history forever.

Tensions boiled over after the final whistle as Everton midfielder Doucoure ran over to the travelling Liverpool supporters to celebrate in front of them.

Curtis Jones reacted and confronted Doucoure and both players were shown red cards (second yellows) by referee Michael Oliver, before Liverpool boss Arne Slot also saw red along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

After the game, Doucoure took to X to give his three-word response to Everton’s last-ditch draw against their rivals: “PASSION , DETERMINATION, DESIRE… GOODISON PARK.”

READ MORE: Arne Slot: Liverpool boss’ seven-word response to Michael Oliver after red card at Everton and instant ban he faces

Ashley Young: The last Goodison Park derby ‘had it all’

Everton’s veteran full-back Ashley Young also took to X this morning to share his reaction to the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison.

“Let’s just take a minute! The last derby at Goodison Park had it all and rightly so especially for you fans! Togetherness go until the last whistle, we will stick together through everything. UTFT.”

Liverpool hoped that Tarkowski’s equaliser was ruled out by VAR, who looked at a potential offside and fouls in the build-up, but ultimately found no grounds to change the on-field decision of a goal.

But a point was the least Everton deserved from the game, after they dominated large portions and arguably had the better of the chances in the second half.

It’s also worth remembering that the Toffees arguably should’ve had a penalty for a handball by Ibrahima Konate while the score was still 1-1, so it wasn’t as if Everton got all the decisions on the night.

The result leaves Everton 10 points outside the relegation zone having now played the same amount of games as all other Premier League teams.

As for Liverpool, they are seven points clear at the top of the table but have some tough games against Aston Villa (away), Manchester City (away) and Newcastle (home) in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Moyes doesn’t hold back as he issues verdict on Doucoure red card v Liverpool with Everton fans praised

IN FOCUS: All the stats from fiery Everton, Liverpool clash